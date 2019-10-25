The voting percentages were posted Friday on the local’s website but no totals were given. Also, workers at an assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, near St. Louis also approved the deal Friday with 63.5% of production workers and 69.9% of skilled trades in favor.

About 49,000 workers walked off their jobs Sept. 16, halting production at more than 30 U.S. factories and hampering it in Mexico and Canada due to parts shortages. Analysts estimate the strike cost GM more than $2 billion.

Leaders at the union local office in Arlington apparently think the contract will be approved when national vote totals are announced later Friday.

The website told members to check after 4 p.m. Friday to find out when they return to work.

The new four-year contract includes a mix of wage increases and annual lump-sum payments, as well as an $11,000 signing bonus. But it also allows GM to close three U.S. factories that made slow-selling cars and transmissions.

Heather Hollingsworth contributed to this report from Kansas City, Missouri.

