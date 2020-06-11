The statement came following a video posted Tuesday to social media by a white construction worker, who said he and his coworker, a black woman, were with their construction crew at the store when two members of the crew were given access to the bathroom while she was not.
Liquor Barn said in the statement that it has apologized to the woman and vowed to assess the company’s diversity processes and conduct sensitivity training.
