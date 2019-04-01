MOZAMBIQUE

Officials scramble as cholera cases top 1,000

Mozambican and international health workers raced Monday to contain the outbreak of cholera in the cyclone-hit city of Beira and surrounding areas, where cases of the disease have jumped to more than 1,000.

There has been one death from cholera, Mozambique’s health director announced, and 97 of the reported cases remain in treatment centers, with others released. The new figures are an indication that cholera is spreading but is being brought under control, health workers say.

The overall death toll in Mozambique from Cyclone Idai has risen to 518. With 259 deaths in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi, the three-nation cyclone death toll now stands at more than 830.

“There are seven emergency cholera treatment centers operational in Beira and two more being set up. Two additional centers are being set up in Nhamatanda,” said David Wightwick, the World Health Organization’s team leader in Beira.

“A vaccination campaign against cholera, with 900,000 doses of the vaccine, will start Wednesday,” he said. “That should blunt the edge of this outbreak.”

Cases of cholera, an acute diarrheal disease, have risen dramatically since the first five cases were confirmed last week.

AFGHANISTAN

As U.S. envoy arrives, checkpoint attacks kill 8

The Taliban stormed checkpoints in northern and western Afghanistan, killing at least eight members of the security forces and, in one attack, setting off an hours-long gun battle, provincial officials said as a U.S. envoy arrived in Kabul on Monday to push for peace talks.

According to Zabihullah Amani, a spokesman for the governor in the northern province of Sar-e Pol, five security personnel were killed in an attack there that started late Sunday. The fighting lasted until morning and also wounded two troops.

The insurgents captured six soldiers before fleeing the scene, Amani said. The checkpoints were later retaken.

Separately, the Taliban on Monday overran an army checkpoint in the western province of Badghis, killing three troops, said a spokesman for the governor. Four soldiers were wounded, and two were missing.

Meanwhile, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted that he arrived in Kabul and met with government officials on Monday. “We discussed the urgency of making progress on intra-Afghan dialogue,” he said.

Khalilzad has held several rounds of talks with the Taliban, most recently in Qatar, where both sides said progress was made. Yet the Taliban stages near-daily attacks on Afghan forces.

PAKISTAN

Terrorism trials before military courts halted

Pakistan scrapped terrorism trials before special military courts after the tribunals’ mandate expired Monday, a government minister said, ending a measure that had been in place for over four years to help authorities curb militant attacks.

The country resumed military trials for terrorism suspects in 2015 and lifted a moratorium on the death penalty after a Taliban attack on a school in December 2014 killed more than 150 people, mostly young students.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government could not bring the matter of extending the courts before Parliament, where opposition parties challenge his every move. The measure had to be backed by two-thirds of lawmakers to pass.

Terrorism cases will now be handled by Pakistan’s regular courts, notorious for their bureaucracy and slow justice.

Khan came to power last summer, promising to clean house and end rampant corruption.

Rights groups have criticized the military courts in Pakistan and have campaigned against the death penalty.

According to Pakistani officials, the special military tribunals decided 478 cases and sentenced 284 people to death. Of those, 56 convicted militants have been executed. Also, 192 suspects were sentenced to various prison terms.

30 killed fighting forest fire, China says: A fire high in the mountains of western China's Sichuan province has killed 30 firefighters and others, the government said. The deaths occurred after a change of wind as the firefighters were battling the blaze in a rugged area at an altitude of 12,500 feet, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management and the military. Twenty-seven firefighters and three local residents recruited to help fight the blaze died, the ministry said. Authorities have been battling forest fires in recent weeks in various parts of the country.

