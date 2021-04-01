Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will restore an additional 1 million barrels per day in cuts that it made on its own.

OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, and nonmembers, led by Russia, have been meeting monthly to determine production levels as they face a recovery in demand whose pace has been uncertain. They face conflicting pressures. Raising production before the demand is there risks sending prices lower. But lower production levels deprive national budgets of money at a difficult time.

— Associated Press

CANADA

Shutdown in Ontario amid third virus surge

The leader of Canada’s most populous province on Thursday announced a provincewide shutdown for four weeks because of a third surge of coronavirus infections fueled by more-contagious virus variants.

The measures ban indoor public events and gatherings except for retail and grocery stores. Schools will remain open.

There will be a 25 percent capacity limit for retail stores and 50 percent for supermarkets. There will be no indoor or patio dining. Hair salons will be shut.

“We’re now fighting a new enemy. The new variants are far more dangerous than before. They spread faster and they do more harm than the virus we were fighting last year. Young people are ending up in hospital,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

Ontario reported more than 2,500 new cases on Thursday and record numbers in intensive care this week.

The measures take effect Saturday and continue for at least four weeks.

Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada in recent weeks, and all adults who want a vaccine are expected to get at least one dose by July.

— Associated Press

SLOVAKIA

New coalition sworn in to defuse vaccine crisis

Slovakia’s president on Thursday swore in a new coalition government to end a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

President Zuzana Caputova appointed the new cabinet, led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger, two days after the government of Igor Matovic resigned.

It was the first European government to collapse over its handling of the pandemic, but the move kept the same four-party coalition in power and avoided the possibility of an early election.

The crisis erupted when a secret deal came to light a month ago involving Slovakia’s agreement to acquire 2 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Matovic orchestrated the deal despite disagreement among his coalition partners.

Two of them demanded his resignation in order for the coalition — which holds a comfortable parliamentary majority — to survive.

Heger, a close ally of Matovic and deputy head of his Ordinary People party, was finance minister and deputy prime minister in the previous government. Matovic will take those posts in the new cabinet.

— Associated Press

More than 55,000 animals feared dead in fire in Germany: A fire at a pig-breeding facility in northeastern Germany is thought to have killed more than 55,000 animals, the operator said. The fire at the facility in

Alt Tellin spread quickly, in part through ventilation shafts, and destroyed the stalls where the animals were kept. The cause of the blaze remains unclear. About 7,000 sows and 50,000 piglets were listed as being at the facility at the time, and only about 1,300 animals were rescued.