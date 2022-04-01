U.N. special envoy Hans Grundberg said the two-month truce would go into effect Saturday at 7 p.m. local time and could be renewed with consent of the parties.

Story continues below advertisement

— Reuters

Bombs at playing field, shell detonation kill 10

Two bombs placed at a playing field in Afghanistan’s western Herat province killed five people and wounded 25 on Friday, Taliban officials said. Earlier in the day, five children died in the southern province of Helmand when an unexploded shell they had found went off.

Advertisement

A Herat provincial spokesman said the two bombs went off among civilians at a field used for traditional Afghan games such as mud wrestling and Buzkashi, played on horseback. No one immediately asserted responsibility for the bombing.

The children killed in Helmand were ages 3 to 12.

— Associated Press

Migrant group in Mexico marches toward U.S.: Some 500 migrants from Central America, Venezuela and elsewhere fought with Mexican police, national guard and immigration officers in southern Mexico in one of the first marches north this year. The migrants, setting out from Tapachula, described the march as an annual protest related to Holy Week, and those at the front carried a white cross, as others have done in prior years. However, this year the protest came two weeks early and some participants said they would go far beyond the usual short march and try to reach the U.S. border.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Brazilian democracy under threat, judge says: Edson Fachin, the president of Brazil's electoral court, said the country faces "a turbulent period" ahead of a fraught October presidential election. Fachin's comments come as polls show President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army officer who has repeatedly questioned the credibility of Brazil's electronic voting system, narrowing the gap on leftist front-runner Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro's baseless comments about electoral fraud have prompted some to suggest he might refuse to accept any election loss. The tighter the margin between the two rivals, the greater the chances of an electoral crisis, experts say.

Albania charges Iranian in terrorism case: An Albanian prosecutor's office said it has charged an Iranian man of supporting terrorist groups and abusing computer data. The office said the case against Bijan Pooladrag has been sent to the court. It did not say when he was arrested. Over two years ago, Albania expelled two Iranian diplomats for allegedly engaging in illegal activities and threatening national security.