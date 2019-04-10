ALGERIA

Presidential election scheduled for July 4

Algeria’s newly appointed interim leader on Wednesday set the date for a presidential election as July 4, the day before the nation celebrates its independence day.

Abdelkader Bensalah was appointed Tuesday to replace former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was pressured by protests to step down after two decades in office. The protests have continued, however, with people demanding that Bensalah, the cabinet and all those linked to Bouteflika’s reign also leave.

The interim leader appeared to be working to get ahead of the curve by quickly setting an election date for what is supposed to be a transparent democratic process. But thousands of protesters were in the streets again Wednesday.

In a much-anticipated speech, however, Algeria’s powerful army chief, who was instrumental in Bouteflika’s downfall, backed Bensalah, saying the nation’s institutions must be preserved during the changeover.

Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah also said the military will watch over the process of transition but suggested it does not want to intervene. He said it is “unreasonable” to organize elections in the three-month period allotted by the constitution without institutional guidance, such as that of Bensalah.

Gaid Salah warned anew of an alleged foreign hand he contends is promoting certain individuals to run the transition and manipulating protesters. He did not say who he alleged was interfering but noted “certain foreign parties, considering their historic record,” a likely reference to former colonial power France.

— Associated Press

AFRICA

Cyclone Idai death toll climbs above 1,000

The death toll from the cyclone that ripped into southern Africa last month has climbed past 1,000, while the number of cholera cases among survivors has risen above 4,000.

The United Nations has described Cyclone Idai, which hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi about a month ago, as “one of the deadliest storms on record in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Zimbabwe’s information minister said Tuesday that the death toll in that country has risen to 344. Mozambique has reported 602 deaths; Malawi, at least 59.

A cholera outbreak among survivors was declared in Mozambique on March 27 and had led to 4,072 cases and seven deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to government figures.

Now malaria is a growing concern as floodwaters continue to recede in parts of the sodden region. More than 7,500 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported, the government said.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Assange being spied on, WikiLeaks alleges

Julian Assange has been the subject of a sophisticated spying operation in the Ecuadoran Embassy in London, where he has been holed up since 2012, the anti-secrecy group he founded said Wednesday.

WikiLeaks said video, audio, photographs, copies of private legal documents and even a medical report turned up in Spain, where a group threatened to start publishing unless they were paid 3 million euros, or $3.4 million.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks’ editor in chief, said that he met members of the group who were selling the material and that Spanish police are investigating the case.

Assange’s relations with his hosts have chilled since Ecuador accused him of leaking information about President Lenín Moreno’s personal life. Moreno has said that Assange has violated the terms of his asylum.

Hrafnsson said the surveillance at the embassy was part of an escalation designed to have Assange extradited to the United States.

Assange took refuge in the embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden, where authorities wanted to question him in a sexual assault investigation. That inquiry was later dropped, but the United States wants to prosecute him over WikiLeaks’ publication of classified U.S. documents.

— Reuters

Former Peruvian president detained: A Peruvian judge ordered a 10-day detention of former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski as part of a money-laundering probe into his consulting work for the company at the heart of Latin America's biggest graft scandal. The 80-year-old resigned last year after opposition lawmakers seeking his impeachment revealed that his private consulting firm had received about $782,000 in previously undisclosed payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht more than a decade ago. Prosecutors said some of the payments were made when Kuczynski was serving as a cabinet minister and overseeing Odebrecht's building of a highway.

— From news services