Since January, Iran has begun enriching uranium at up to 20 percent purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade levels, though Iran’s leadership insists the country has no desire to develop a nuclear weapon.

— Associated Press

CHINA

E-commerce giant fined $2.8 billion

Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, was fined 18.3 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) by Chinese regulators for anti-competitive tactics, as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over fast-growing tech industries.

Party leaders worry about the dominance of China’s biggest Internet companies, which are expanding into finance, health services and other areas.

Alibaba was fined for “abusing its dominant position” to limit competition by retailers that use its platforms and hindering “free circulation” of goods, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced. It said the fine was equal to 4 percent of Alibaba’s total 2019 sales of 455.712 billion yuan ($69.5 billion).

— Associated Press

Ethnic armies attack police, killing at least 10 in Myanmar: An alliance of ethnic armies in Myanmar that has opposed the junta's crackdown on anti-coup protests attacked a police station in the east, and at least 10 policemen were killed, domestic media said. The police station at Naungmon in Shan state was attacked early Saturday by fighters from an alliance that includes the Arakan Army, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, media reported.

Suicide bomber targets governor in Somalia: A suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a cafe in the Somali city of Baidoa, killing at least four people and wounding more than six others, police said. The bomber was targeting the Bay region governor, Ali Wardhere, who was outside the Suez Cafeteria, officials reported. The governor escaped the explosion unharmed, according to the official government news agency, SONNA, which reported that at least two of his bodyguards, who were also policemen, were among the wounded. The al-Qaeda linked group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility.

At least 5 killed in election violence in India's West Bengal: At least five people were killed by gunfire in election-related violence at two polling stations in India's West Bengal state, police said. Security forces caused the majority of the casualties — four killed and four wounded — while trying to control a crowd outside a voting center in Cooch Behar district, said senior police officer Vishal Garg. He gave no further details on what sparked the clashes. In a separate incident, unidentified gunmen fired at voters at a polling station in the same district, killing one person. Garg said police were investigating the attack.

Earthquake kills at least 8, damages buildings on Java: A strong earthquake killed at least eight people, injured 23 others and damaged more than 300 buildings on Indonesia's main island of Java and was also felt on the tourist hotspot of Bali, officials said Saturday. No tsunami warnings were posted. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.0-magnitude quake struck off the island's southern coast at 2 p.m. local time. It was centered 28 miles south of Sumberpucung town of Malang district in East Java province, at a depth of 51 miles.

Russia detains journalist who wrote about Putin ally: Russian authorities have taken a prominent investigative journalist in for questioning. Roman Anin, chief editor of the Vazhnikh Istorii website, wrote an article for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta that alleged a lavish superyacht belonged to Igor Sechin, head of Russian state oil company Rosneft. Sechin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The paper was ordered to retract the article under a lawsuit, but a criminal case remains open.

Prosecutor says former Italian minister should not be tried: A prosecutor said a case against Italy's right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini should not proceed to trial. The case centers on an incident in July 2019, when Salvini, then interior minister, blocked more than 100 people aboard a coast guard ship for six days as he waited for European allies to agree to resettle them. Magistrates have argued that Salvini kidnapped the migrants, but prosecutor Andrea Bonomo said he should not be tried, as his decision did not violate international treaties and was done in support of government policies. The court will rule on May 14.