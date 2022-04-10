World Digest: April 10, 2022

Security forces fatally Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight shoot two Palestinians Israeli forces fatally shot two Palestinians, including an unarmed woman, in confrontations across Israel and the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said. It was the latest in a growing wave of violence that has broken out during the holy month of Ramadan. The shootings came as Israeli troops combed the northern West Bank city of Jenin and the surrounding area, home to two of the Palestinians who staged deadly attacks on Israelis in recent weeks. Ramadan this year converges with major Jewish and Christian holidays. Protests during Ramadan last year boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants.

Four attacks by Palestinians in recent weeks have killed 14 people. In response, Israel has stepped up military activity in the West Bank.

At a military checkpoint near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Israeli soldiers opened fire at a woman who the army said did not heed calls to stop and ignored warning shots fired into the air.

The army said soldiers aimed at the woman’s lower body. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the woman died of her injuries in a hospital. Local news reports said she was a 47-year-old mother of six. The Israeli military confirmed that the woman was found to be unarmed and said the incident was under investigation.

In the volatile southern West Bank city of Hebron, Israel’s border police said an officer shot another woman who stabbed and lightly wounded him. Palestinian officials said the woman was killed.

More violence broke out later Sunday as Israeli forces investigated the Jenin home of an attacker who killed three Israelis last week. The army said soldiers came under fire from a gunman on a motorcycle and shot him. The man’s condition was not known.

— Associated Press

Shanghai discharges

11,000 covid patients

Shanghai on Sunday discharged more than 11,000 recovered covid-19 patients, and health authorities emphasized that they must be allowed to return home despite the coronavirus lockdown that has severely restricted movement in China’s largest city.

“We hope their family and community will not worry about them or discriminate against them,” said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

The city of 26 million people reported 1,006 confirmed infections and nearly 24,000 asymptomatic cases in the previous 24 hours. Shanghai has been under lockdown since March 28, and authorities said Saturday that the strict measures would be lifted in areas with no new cases in the past 14 days after another round of mass testing.

Meanwhile, Shanghai authorities said they have secured daily supplies for residents from online platforms, according to state-owned newspaper Global Times, after complaints about deliveries of food and other basic necessities as the lockdown enters its third week.

The United States on Saturday advised its citizens to reconsider traveling to China because of “arbitrary enforcement” of local laws and coronavirus restrictions.

— Associated Press

Mexico votes on whether to recall president: Mexicans voted on whether their popular president should end his six-year term barely midway through or continue to the end. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was the one who pushed for the referendum, the first of its kind in Mexico. It was considered a safe bet. The referendum is only binding if at least 40 percent of the country's electorate votes — something experts think unlikely — and López Obrador has maintained approval ratings around 60 percent. Critics have decried the exercise as a waste of money and a way for López Obrador to rally his base midway through his time in office.

Western Sahara's Polisario Front suspends contact with Spain: The Polisario Front, Western Sahara's independence movement, said it was severing ties with Spain after Madrid backed Morocco's plan giving autonomy to the former Spanish colony. Spain has supported the autonomy plan as a way to resolve a long-running dispute over Western Sahara, which Morocco considers as its own territory. But the Polisario, backed by Algeria, has rejected the autonomy proposal and wants a referendum on independence.

— From news services

