SOUTH KOREA

Court strikes down 1953 abortion ban

Seoul’s Constitutional Court on Thursday declared South Korea’s 66-year-old abortion ban unconstitutional.

The decision paves the way for South Korea to legalize abortion, knocking down one of the most stringent abortion bans in the developed world.

The court ordered lawmakers to revise the abortion law by the end of 2020. The ban will remain in place until then.

Outside the court, the decision was met with cheers from abortion rights proponents and an outcry among opponents, led by a small but vocal minority of Catholics and other Christian denominations.

Currently, abortion is banned in South Korea except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the woman’s health. Women can be fined or jailed for a year for having abortions, while doctors who assist with the procedure can face up to two years in prison.

A 2018 survey by the Korean Women’s Development Institute of 2,006 women ages 15 to 44 found that 1 in 5 respondents had had an abortion — 97 percent of them illegally.

The antiabortion law was put in place in 1953 and has been selectively enforced.

— Min Joo Kim

LIBYA

Italy, France spar over tackling Tripoli conflict

France and Italy wrangled Thursday over how best to tackle renewed conflict in Libya as a bid by eastern-based forces under a renegade general to seize Tripoli stalled in the face of strong resistance on the capital’s southern outskirts.

The United Nations said the fighting between Khalifa Hifter’s forces and troops under the internationally backed Tripoli government had killed at least 56 people and forced 8,000 to flee their homes in the city in the past week.

Hifter’s push on Tripoli, in Libya’s northwest, is the latest turn in a cycle of factional violence and chaos in Libya dating to the 2011 uprising that overthrew autocrat Moammar Gaddafi.

After sweeping up from the south, Hifter’s Libyan National Army has become bogged down in Tripoli’s southern suburbs, seven miles from the city center.

Italy, Libya’s former colonial ruler, warned France to refrain from backing any one faction after diplomats said Paris had scuttled a European Union statement calling on Hifter to halt his offensive.

“It would be very serious if France, for economic or commercial reasons, had blocked an E.U. initiative to bring peace to Libya and would support a party that is fighting,” Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told Radio RTL 102.5.

Libyan and French officials say France, which has oil assets in eastern Libya, has provided military assistance in past years to Hifter. It was also a leading player in the war to unseat Gaddafi.

Italy supports the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

— Reuters

Moscow court releases U.S. investor to house arrest: A Russian court released from jail a U.S. investor facing charges of embezzlement and placed him under house arrest. Michael Calvey had been behind bars since mid-February on charges of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm, Baring Vostok, has a controlling stake. Baring Vostok has said the case results from a dispute among bank shareholders. Calvey denies wrongdoing. One of his co-defendants also was granted release to house arrest. Four others charged remain in jail.

Myanmar rebels said to attack police base: Three people were killed and seven civilians abducted in an attack in western Myanmar that authorities blame on the Arakan Army rebel group, local media reported. A report in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said about 200 insurgents, who claim to represent the Rakhine ethnic minority in the western state of Rakhine, attacked a police headquarters. Rakhine is best known for a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the military against the Muslim Rohingya minority, which caused more than 700,000 to flee to Bangladesh. The Arakan Army is aligned with Rakhine's Buddhist population and seeks autonomy for the region.

Tanzania announces dengue outbreak: Authorities have announced an outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue fever in Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, and the Tanga region along the coast. Deputy Health Minister Faustine Ndugulile said 252 people have been hospitalized in Dar es Salaam while 55 have been admitted at health facilities in the Tanga region. Dengue fever causes severe headache along with muscle and joint pain. There is no cure.

— From news services