The conflict that led to his house arrest had escalated into the most serious public rift in the ruling family in decades, although Hamzah has denied wrongdoing.

Hamzah joined members of the royal family marking the centenary of the establishment of the Emirate of Transjordan, a British protectorate that preceded the kingdom.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the first time that Hamzah had been seen in public since he was placed under a form of house arrest on April 3 following accusations that he was involved in a “malicious plot” to destabilize the kingdom.

Advertisement

In statements leaked to the media, Hamzah denied the accusations and accused the government of corruption and incompetence.

Hamzah has said his actions were motivated by love for the country.

His past criticisms of government policies and his more recent outreach to powerful tribal leaders critical of the government have been seen as threats to the king.

Abdullah and Hamzah are sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004 and gave his eldest son the title instead.

Story continues below advertisement

— Associated Press

SOUTH AMERICA

Ecuador, Peru vote amid virus restrictions

Voters in Ecuador appeared to turn to a conservative businessman in Sunday’s presidential runoff election, rebuffing a leftist movement that has held the presidency for over a decade, a period marked by an economic boom and then a years-long recession, while in neighboring Peru a crowded field of 18 candidates was virtually certain to result in a second round of presidential voting in June.

Advertisement

The two nations cast ballots under strict public health measures because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently strengthened in both countries, prompting the return of lockdowns and heightening concerns over their already battered economies. Peruvians also were electing a new Congress.

Story continues below advertisement

The Electoral Council in Ecuador had not declared an official winner in the contest to replace President Lenín Moreno next month, but results released by the agency showed former banker Guillermo Lasso with about 53 percent of votes and leftist Andrés Arauz at 47 percent, with just over 90 percent of votes counted. Arauz had led the first round of voting with more than 30 percent on Feb. 7, while Lasso edged into the final by finishing about a half a percentage point ahead of environmentalist and Indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez.

Arauz was backed by former president Rafael Correa, a major force in the South American country despite a graft conviction that sent him fleeing to Belgium beyond the reach of Ecuadoran prosecutors. Moreno was also an ally of Correa but turned against him while in office.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine says 1 soldier killed in east as tensions rise: Ukraine's military said a soldier was killed and another seriously wounded in artillery fire from Russia-backed separatists, as hostilities rise sharply in the country's east. Ukraine says 27 soldiers have been killed in the east this year, more than half the number who died in all of 2020. Attacks have intensified in recent weeks, and Russia has built up troops along the border. Russia denies

Western claims that it has sent troops into eastern Ukraine to help the rebels.

Benin's leader seeks reelection after violent protests: Benin's voters cast ballots in a presidential election marred by violent protests as incumbent Patrice Talon ran for a second term despite once pledging he would not. Opponents accuse Talon of undermining Benin's standing as one of West Africa's most stable democracies. Turnout was low compared with previous elections. Over the past week, protests have erupted in several cities, particularly those favorable to the former president.

Advertisement

5 rebels, ex-Indian police officer killed in Kashmir: Government forces killed five suspected rebels in two gunfights in Kashmir, including a teenager, police said. Gunmen killed a former police officer in a separate attack in the disputed Himalayan region. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. New Delhi describes the Kashmir militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge.