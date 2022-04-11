World Digest: April 11, 2022

Imprisoned dissident gains British nationality Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A leading Egyptian pro-democracy activist who has spent most of the past decade behind bars has obtained a British passport, his family said Monday. The move is probably meant to pressure Egyptian authorities to release him. Alaa Abdel Fattah, an outspoken dissident, rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and, in Egypt, toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak. The 40-year-old activist’s detention has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule.

He was first sentenced in 2014 after being convicted of taking part in an unauthorized protest and assaulting a police officer. He was released in 2019 after serving a five-year term but was rearrested later that year in a crackdown that followed rare ­anti-government demonstrations.

In December, Abdel Fattah was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of spreading false news. He separately faces charges of misusing social media and joining a terrorist group — a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, which authorities declared a terrorist organization in 2013.

Last year, Abdel Fattah’s family and his attorneys accused prison authorities of torturing him and denying him basic legal rights.

Abdel Fattah’s family said in a statement Monday that he gained British citizenship through his mother, a math professor at Cairo University who was born in London. The family said they sought a British passport for Abdel Fattah as a way to get him out of his “impossible ordeal.”

Abdel Fattah began a hunger strike this month to protest alleged violations against him and other detainees in the Tora prison complex, his family said.

— Associated Press

ISIS supporter found guilty in British lawmaker's killing: A jury in Britain deliberated for just 18 minutes before finding an Islamic State supporter guilty of stabbing lawmaker David Amess to death. The lawmaker was killed while he was meeting with voters in eastern England. Ali Harbi Ali, a 26-year-old London man of Somali heritage who had spent years researching and planning attacks on lawmakers, had defended his actions by saying Amess had voted for airstrikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.

Gunmen reportedly kill at least 50 in Nigeria: At least 50 people were killed and dozens abducted by gunmen in Nigeria's Plateau state, residents and a community leader said, the latest in a spate of attacks by gangs in the northern half of Africa's most populous nation. Such attacks are not common in Plateau, in central Nigeria. But the state shares a border with Kaduna state, to the north, where suspected bandits — a loose term for gangs of outlaws carrying out robberies and kidnappings — blew up train tracks, killed eight people and kidnapped dozens last month.

Israeli troops kill Palestinian over alleged firebombing: Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest in a growing wave of violence that has erupted during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The Israeli military said it opened fire at a man throwing a firebomb at an Israeli vehicle. The shooting raised to four the number of Palestinians killed over a 24-hour period, among them an unarmed woman. Israel has stepped up its military activity in the West Bank after Palestinian assailants killed 14 Israelis in four deadly attacks inside Israel in recent weeks.

Heavy rains kill at least 25 in Philippines: Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly because of landslides, officials said. Twenty-two people died in landslides in four villages in central Leyte province, a police official said. At least six people were reported missing, he said. Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

U.K. penalizes two Bosnian-Serb leaders: Britain imposed sanctions on two leading Bosnian-Serb politicians, accusing them of encouraging ethnic hatred and jeopardizing the accord that ended the civil war in Bosnia more than 25 years ago. Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic will be hit with asset freezes and travel bans. U.K. authorities say the pair have used their positions to push for the de facto secession of Republika Srpska — one of two semiautonomous regions that make up the federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina — in direct contravention of the country's constitution. The United States imposed sanctions on seven more people from the western Balkans.

South African ex-leader's graft trial delayed: The corruption trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma has been postponed again pending the outcome of his appeal to have the state prosecutor removed from his case. Zuma accuses prosecutor Billy Downer of bias against him. The case is set to resume May 17. The delay is the latest of many in the nearly 17 years since Zuma was first charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering related to a 1999 arms deal. The National Prosecuting Authority opposed the postponement, accusing Zuma of delaying tactics.

— From news services

