CONGO

WHO says Ebola is not yet a global emergency

The World Health Organization acknowledged Friday that the Ebola outbreak in Congo is “of deep concern.”

But even if the outbreak is bad and getting worse, the WHO said, it’s not yet bad enough for the declaration of a “public health emergency of international concern” — a designation for the most threatening health crises.

Friday marked the second time since the outbreak began in August 2018 that the U.N. health agency has decided against using its highest level of alert for Congo, even as health workers grow increasingly alarmed by the rapid spread of the virus.

Since August 2018, more than 1,200 people are believed to have contracted Ebola in Congo; 764 have died. And the outbreak has worsened significantly in recent weeks, with 20 new cases confirmed Thursday alone, according to Congo.

— Siobhán O'Grady

KENYA

Suspected militants abduct 2 Cuban doctors

Suspected Islamist militants abducted two Cuban doctors in an ambush that killed a police bodyguard in northern Kenya near the Somali border, officials said Friday.

It was the second abduction of a foreigner in five months likely carried out by the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group, based in Somalia. The gunmen may have taken the doctors across the border, a police spokesman said.

Cuba’s Health Ministry identified the doctors as general physician Assel Herrera Corea and surgeon Landy Rodríguez Hernández. At least 100 Cuban doctors have traveled to Kenya in an exchange program that saw about 50 Kenyans go to Cuba for specialized training last year.

— Associated Press

BRAZIL

Bolsonaro: Crimes of Nazis can be forgiven

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says the crimes of the Holocaust can be forgiven but shouldn’t be forgotten.

The far-right leader made the comments Thursday night at a meeting with evangelical pastors in Rio de Janeiro. He was applauded by those who attended.

“We can forgive, but we cannot forget. That quote is mine. Those that forget their past are sentenced not to have a future,” Bolsonaro said, adding that actions are needed for the Holocaust not to be repeated.

On April 2, Bolsonaro visited the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On that visit, the Brazilian leader labeled Nazism a leftist ideology, a claim rejected by historians.

More than 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

Defiant Poroshenko says he'll be reelected

Ukraine’s leader said Friday that he is confident of turning the tables on his inexperienced opponent in the second round of the presidential election, saying voters would choose a substantive program over his challenger’s dangerous populism.

President Petro Poroshenko has been fighting for his political survival against Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a comedian with no prior political experience, who has a commanding poll lead as the two go into a runoff April 21.

“I’m absolutely confident that my program is better, my support is strong,” Poroshenko said in an interview with Reuters.

Poroshenko’s popularity has fallen sharply amid widespread voter disillusion with the political class. Critics say he has moved too slowly on fighting corruption.

— Reuters

2 killed in clashes during Peru coca eradication operation:

Two farmers were killed in clashes in Peru after authorities launched a surprise operation to eradicate coca plants — used to make cocaine — in a region near the Bolivian border, a local mayor said. A third person was in critical condition, said Roger Larico, mayor of the San Gaban district. He said the clashes started after authorities arrived unexpectedly before dawn. He cited witnesses as saying police fired live rounds recklessly during the clashes.

— From news services