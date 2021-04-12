The tougher coronavirus rules, just three weeks after a nonbinding state of emergency ended in the capital, allow Tokyo’s governor to mandate shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, punish violators and compensate those who comply. The measures are to remain through May 11.

The status was also raised for Kyoto in western Japan and the southern island prefecture of Okinawa and is to last through May 5, the end of Japan’s “Golden Week” holidays, to discourage traveling.

Japan has managed the pandemic better than the United States and many countries in Europe, with fewer than half a million cases and 9,400 deaths. But it has seen an uptick in recent weeks.

Vaccinations, however, have lagged behind many other nations because of limited supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved in Japan.

Inoculations started in mid-February for medical workers, and the campaign will focus on older people through the summer. The rest of the population is likely to have to wait until about July or later. The Olympics begin July 23.

UKRAINE

Putin snubbing talks on troops, Kyiv says

Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Monday of ignoring its request for talks between the two nations' presidents over a buildup of Russian troops near its border.

Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the worsening situation in the eastern Donbas region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-allied forces in a conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

The West expressed concern in recent weeks about the buildup of Russian forces close to Ukraine’s eastern border and in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. The U.S. State Department said Monday that Secretary Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had discussed “the immediate need for Russia to cease its aggressive military buildup.”

Iuliia Mendel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokeswoman, said Monday that Zelensky had tried to speak to Putin about the matter. “We have not received an answer yet,” she said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not seen a request for talks “in recent days.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on a visit to Egypt, said Washington, not Moscow, had questions to answer about its activities in and around Ukraine.

“Questions are being asked about what Russia is doing on the border with Ukraine,” he said. “The answer is very simple. We live there, it’s our country. But what is the United States doing thousands of kilometers from its own territory with its warships and troops in Ukraine?”

AFRICA

34 migrants drown as boat sinks off Djibouti

Thirty-four migrants have died after their boat capsized off the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migrants said Monday.

IOM Regional Director Mohammed Abdiker said on Twitter that the migrants were being transported by smugglers. He did not elaborate.

It is not clear where the migrants were from, but many people make that voyage from Ethiopia and Somalia.

Fleeing poverty and other difficulties, they often seek to reach first Yemen and then rich Persian Gulf nations. But the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges often force some to turn back.

The International Organization for Migrants’ spokeswoman in Yemen said these migrants were returning from Yemen because of the dire situation in the Arab world’s poorest, war-torn country.

E.U. sanctions Iranian security officials over 2019 protests: The European Union has imposed sanctions on eight Iranian militia commanders and police chiefs, including the head of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps, over a deadly crackdown in 2019, the bloc said in its Official Journal. The travel bans and asset freezes are the first E.U. sanctions on Iran for human rights abuses since 2013. The bloc also hit three Iranian prisons with asset freezes. The United Nations said at least 304 people were killed in less than two weeks of unrest that started Nov. 15, 2019.