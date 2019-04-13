LIBYA

Eastern leader pledges to press on to Tripoli

Eastern Libyan forces will pursue their advance on the capital, Tripoli, the head of the eastern parliament said on Saturday, despite international calls for a halt in an offensive that risks causing many civilian casualties.

“We need to get rid of militias and terrorist groups,” said Aguila Saleh, head of the House of Representatives, which is allied with rebel commander, Khalifa Hifter. Saleh was using terms eastern officials often employ to describe forces allied with the Tripoli government.

The internationally recognized government in Tripoli has said it would agree to a cease-fire if the Libyan National Army troops return east, government spokesman Mohanad Younes told reporters.

— Reuters

Abbas swears in loyalist as Palestinian prime minister: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday swore in Mohammad Shtayyeh, an economist and longtime Abbas adviser, as prime minister. The rival Hamas group called the move a blow to unity efforts that have faltered since the two groups signed a reconciliation deal in Cairo in October 2017. Disputes over power sharing had blocked the implementation of the agreement.

Yellow-vest protesters clash with police in southeast France: Yellow-vest demonstrators clashed with riot police in the French city of Toulouse. Police in the southeastern city fired tear gas and arrested 23 people after several hundred demonstrators threw objects and set fire to cars, motorbikes, a construction cabin and rubbish bins. It was the 22nd consecutive weekend of anti-government protests across France.

British police shoot at car outside Ukrainian Embassy: British police officers fired shots at a car outside the Ukrainian Embassy in London after it rammed other cars parked in front of the embassy. London's Metropolitan Police said the suspect is a man in his 40s who did not appear to be injured but was taken to a central London hospital for a precautionary check. Police said the incident is not being treated as related to terrorism.

Islamic State claims deadly attack on Pakistani market: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed at least 18 people in a Pakistani market, the group's Amaq News Agency said. The attack ripped through an outdoor Pakistani market on Friday, killing at least 18 people, half of them ethnic Hazaras, officials said, in an attack apparently aimed at minority Shiite Muslims.

— From news services