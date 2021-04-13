Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, government official Naveed Zaman said, adding that they had refused to leave until the release of their leader, Saad Rizvi, who was arrested Monday.

Rizvi is the head of the extremist group Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which rose to prominence making the denunciation of blasphemy against Islam its rallying cry.

The protesters beat one officer, who died Tuesday, and injured at least 40, a police spokesman in eastern Lahore said. One protester died in a southwest district, police said.

Video showed some protesters beating and dragging police officers and pedestrians, which government adviser Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi condemned. He said the law would take its course against those responsible.

The TLP blocked one of the main roads into the capital, Islamabad, late last year and called off its protest only after the government signed a deal with it, agreeing to endorse a boycott of French products.

At the time, protests had broken out in several Muslim countries over France’s response to a deadly attack

on a teacher who had shown cartoons mocking the prophet Muhammad to students during a civics lesson.

Pakistan’s Parliament had condemned the reprinting of those cartoons in France, urging the government to withdraw its ambassador. For Muslims, depictions of the prophet are blasphemous.

The TLP had planned to hold countrywide rallies April 20. Rizvi was arrested ahead of the demonstrations.

— Reuters

MOZAMIBQUE

950,000 going hungry amid attacks, U.N. says

Almost 1 million people face severe hunger in northern Mozambique, where hundreds of thousands have fled Islamist militant attacks, the U.N. food agency said Tuesday.

Islamic State-linked fighters last month attacked Palma, a town in Cabo Delgado province next to gas projects under development by companies including Total and Exxon.

The World Food Program said in a briefing in Geneva that 950,000 people are now hungry in Mozambique. It appealed to donors for $82 million to confront the crisis.

“Families and individuals have had to abandon their belongings and livelihoods and flee for safety . . . adding to an already desperate situation in northern Mozambique,” WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri said.

The U.N. Children Fund’s director of emergencies, Manuel Fontaine, said at the same briefing: “We are facing both a large and likely long-lasting humanitarian situation.”

About 690,000 people were already displaced across the country by February. A further 16,500 have since been registered in other areas of Cabo Delgado after fleeing the attack in Palma, the International Organization for Migration said.

Tens of thousands more are still displaced within Palma district or are on the move, the United Nations said Monday.

— Reuters

Egyptian activist released from detention: Egyptian authorities have released an activist known for his outspoken criticism of the government after he spent more than a year and a half in pretrial detention, his lawyer said. Khaled Dawood, an opposition leader and former head of the liberal Hizb el-Dostour, or Constitution Party, arrived at his home in Cairo after prosecutors ordered his release. Dawood, a journalist, was set free pending an investigation into whether he disseminated false news and joined an outlawed group, his lawyer Gamal Eid said.

Philippines calls in Chinese ambassador: The Philippines said it had summoned the Chinese ambassador to convey the Southeast Asian country's "utmost displeasure" over the continued presence of Chinese vessels in disputed waters around a reef in the South China Sea. In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian was summoned on Monday and told that China should immediately withdraw all its vessels from the disputed Whitsun Reef and other Philippine maritime zones.