World Digest: April 13, 2022

Amid protests, leader says he's open to talks Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sri Lanka’s prime minister offered talks with protesters calling for the government to step down over its handling of an economic crisis as the opposition threatened to bring a no-confidence motion against it in Parliament. The island nation of 22 million people is in the throes of its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948, with a foreign currency shortage stalling imports of fuel and medicines and bringing hours of power cuts a day.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets, many staging a sit-in in the commercial capital, Colombo, to denounce the government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“The prime minister is ready to start talks with the protesters at Galle Face Green,” his office said in a statement, referring to a protest site that has become the focus of discontent.

Sri Lanka is due to begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund next week for a loan program, after months of delay as the crisis worsened.

Adding to the uncertainty, the main opposition alliance said it would give the president and the prime minister a week to step down before moving a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

The roots of the crisis lie in the mismanagement of public finances, and critics say it has been exacerbated by tax cuts enacted by the government just before the pandemic.

— Reuters

Death toll in floods, mudslides rises to 306

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to help the victims of devastating floods along the east coast, as the death toll rose to 306 from heavy rains that washed out roads and disrupted shipping in one of Africa’s busiest ports.

Ramaphosa visited families that had lost loved ones in KwaZulu-Natal province after floods and mudslides ravaged their homes on Tuesday.

Africa’s southeastern coast is on the front line of seaborne weather systems that scientists believe global warming is making nastier and predict will get far worse in decades to come.

South Africa’s northern neighbor Mozambique has suffered devastating floods over the past decade, including one last month that killed more than 50 people.

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in February warned that humanity was far from ready even for the climate change that is already baked into the system by decades of fossil fuel-burning and deforestation. It urged the world to ramp up investments in adaptation.

— Reuters

British official quits over 'partygate' rule-breaking: David Wolfson, a junior justice minister in the British government, resigned a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak were fined for breaching laws that the government had imposed in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic. In his resignation letter to Johnson, David Wolfson criticized "repeated rule-breaking" and "breaches of the criminal law" at Downing Street, a reference to a dozen government parties that were held in violation of lockdown restrictions.

Russian convicted of spying in Germany, gets suspended term: A German court convicted a Russian man of espionage and gave him a one-year suspended sentence for passing research, including information about European rockets, to Russian intelligence. The defendant worked as a research assistant for a science and technology professor at the University of Augsburg until his arrest in June. The Munich state court said a man accredited as a Russian vice consul in the city contacted the defendant in 2019, telling him he worked for a Russian bank and needed information on aerospace technology research projects for private investments. The defendant handed over information he had compiled from publicly accessible sources, a court statement said.

Swiss drop money-laundering probe of Egyptians, will unfreeze $430 million: Swiss prosecutors will not file any charges after concluding a decade-long investigation into alleged money laundering and organized crime linked to the late president Hosni Mubarak's circles in Egypt and will release about 400 million Swiss francs ($430 million) frozen in Swiss banks. The Swiss attorney general said the investigation could not back up the claims, which emerged in the wake of 2011 Arab Spring uprising that ended Mubarak's rule. More than 210 million francs were released during an earlier phase of the case, which also could not substantiate the allegations.

— From news services

