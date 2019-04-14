SUDAN

New military council pledges civilian cabinet

Sudan’s new ruling military council announced Sunday that it will name a civilian prime minister and cabinet but not a president to help govern the country in the wake of the coup that removed longtime leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

An army spokesman also said in televised remarks that the military had begun to overhaul security organizations and would not break up demonstrations that have continued outside the military headquarters since Thursday’s coup.

The statement came after a second day of meetings between the army and organizers of the months of escalating protests that led to Bashir’s ouster. After the coup, the army appointed the military council, which it says would rule for two years or less while elections are organized.

The Sunday announcement was unlikely to satisfy protesters, who have demanded full civilian rule. Protest organizers have urged the military to “immediately and unconditionally” hand power to a transitional civilian government that would rule for four years.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded the protests, also posted a nine-point list of demands earlier Sunday, including a freeze on the assets of top officials in the former government.

— Associated Press

ECUADOR

Assange lawyer accuses government of lying

A lawyer representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange alleged Sunday that Ecuador’s government has spread lies about his behavior inside its embassy in London, where Assange sought asylum in 2012.

The Latin American country has claimed Assange’s actions deteriorated before his arrest Thursday and included putting excrement on walls, leaving soiled laundry in the bathroom and not properly looking after his cat.

Lawyer Jennifer Robinson told British TV network Sky News that the Ecuadoran government is spreading falsehoods to divert attention from its decision to revoke Assange’s asylum and allow his arrest at its embassy.

“I think the first thing to say is Ecuador has been making some pretty outrageous allegations over the past few days to justify what was an unlawful and extraordinary act in allowing British police to come inside an embassy,” Robinson said.

Ecuadoran President Lenín Moreno ended Assange’s protected status after more than 6½ years and opened the way for his arrest there Thursday.

Assange is awaiting sentencing in Britain for skipping bail to avoid being sent to Sweden as part of an investigation of a rape allegation.

The United States also is seeking his extradition after charging him with conspiring to break into a Pentagon computer system.

— Associated Press

U.N. says 121 killed in Libya fighting: More than 120 people have been killed since a renegade military commander launched an assault on Libya's capital 10 days ago, the United Nations health agency said. Khalifa Hifter's self-styled Libyan National Army, based in eastern Libya, launched the offensive against a weak U.N.-backed government in Tripoli on April 5 and is battling rival militias loosely affiliated with it. The World Health Organization said 121 people have been killed in the fighting and 561 wounded. It did not specify whether they were fighters or civilians.

Philippines: DNA tests confirm death of ISIS leader: U.S. DNA tests have confirmed the death of a militant who helped lead the 2017 siege of a city in the southern Philippines and was considered a key Islamic State leader in the region, officials said. Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the tests confirmed that Owaida Marohombsar, also known as Abu Dar, was one of four militants killed in a March 14 gun battle that also left four soldiers dead. The military asked U.S. authorities to confirm Marohombsar's death through DNA tests. He helped lead the siege of Marawi, which troops quelled after five months of ground assaults and airstrikes that left more than 1,100 people, mostly militants, dead.

— From news services