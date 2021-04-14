Mohamed late Tuesday signed the law after the lower house of Parliament this week voted to effectively extend his mandate for two years while calling for direct elections in that time.

The United States is “deeply disappointed,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that threatened sanctions, visa restrictions and a reevaluation of “our bilateral relations.”

The European Union earlier warned that such a move would “constitute a grave threat to the peace and stability of Somalia and its neighbors,” and it threatened “concrete measures” in response.

Somalia relies heavily on outside aid to feed, shelter and care for a large population displaced by insecurity and climate shocks, as well as to train and equip its security forces.

— Associated Press

HONG KONG

China-led electoral bill presented in legislature

An electoral bill was introduced in Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday, setting in motion changes that will give Beijing greater control over the process while reducing the number of directly elected representatives.

The bill is part of efforts to rein in political protests and opposition in Hong Kong, which has been part of China since the 1997 handover from Britain but has had a more liberal political system.

Political freedoms have been under threat since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong last year. China is now revamping the electoral process in Hong Kong as part of a crackdown after months of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019 that brought hundreds of thousands to the streets.

The bill is expected to pass by late May with little opposition.

In the current 70-member legislature, voters elect half the members, and the other half is chosen by constituencies representing various professions and interest groups. Many of those constituencies are pro-Beijing.

The electoral bill envisages the legislature with only 20 elected members, 30 chosen by the constituencies and 40 by an election committee, which also appoints the city’s leader.

The committee, to be expanded from 1,200 to 1,500 members, is dominated by supporters of the central government in Beijing.

The legislative elections will take place in December.

— Associated Press

Haiti's prime minister resigns:

Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe announced his resignation as Haiti faces a spike in killings and kidnappings and prepares for a constitutional referendum and general election later this year. Jouthe had served as premier since March 2020. He previously had tried to submit his resignation, but President Jovenel Moïse had rejected it. This time, Moïse accepted it and nominated Claude Joseph, the foreign minister, as the new prime minister.

French court clears cardinal of abuse coverup claims: France's highest court ruled that the former archbishop of Lyon, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, did not cover up the sexual abuse of minors by a priest. The Court of Cassation agreed with an appeals court ruling that the nine victims who filed suit against Barbarin about five years ago could have directly filed a complaint against the now-defrocked priest, Bernard Preynat. Preynat, now 75 and ailing, was convicted in 2020 and given a five-year prison term.

Suspected Islamists kill at least 8 in Nigeria: Suspected Islamists struck the northeastern Nigerian town of Damasak, killing at least eight people and causing hundreds to flee to Niger, officials and a resident said. No group asserted responsibility, but the Islamist militant group Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, often carry out attacks in the northeast. About 2 million people have fled their homes and 30,000 have been killed since Boko Haram launched an insurgency in 2009.