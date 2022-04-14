World Digest: April 14, 2022

Silos gutted in Beirut blast set to be razed Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lebanon’s government on Thursday approved the demolition of the huge grain silos in Beirut’s port, gutted in the 2020 blast that killed more than 200 people and ravaged parts of the capital. Information Minister Ziad Makari cited the risk of collapse of the once-towering cement structures jutting from the Beirut coastline. He did not specify a time frame.

Demolishing the silos is controversial in a country gripped by multiple crises, including an economic meltdown, financial chaos and anger over the stalled inquiry into the port blast. The explosion was triggered by the detonation of hundreds of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrates in a port warehouse.

A government-commissioned study in the wake of the disaster said the 50-year-old silos could collapse at any moment and should be demolished.

— Associated Press

IAEA puts cameras at centrifuge workshop

The U.N. atomic watchdog said Thursday that it installed surveillance cameras to monitor a new centrifuge workshop at Iran’s underground Natanz site after a request from Tehran, even as diplomatic efforts to restore Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal appear stalled.

The start of work at the workshop comes after Iran’s centrifuge facility in Karaj found itself targeted in what Iran deemed a sabotage attack in June.

Natanz itself has twice been targeted in attacks amid uncertainty over the nuclear deal, assaults that Tehran has blamed on Israel. Iran previously said it would be moving the plant at Karaj to Natanz.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said it installed cameras and removed seals from machines at the workshop on Tuesday. Those machines will be used to make centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows, crucial parts for the devices that spin at very high speeds to enrich uranium gas.

Iranian media said that all footage from the cameras would be held by Iran, not given to the IAEA.

Iran has been holding footage from IAEA surveillance cameras since February 2021 as a pressure tactic to restore the atomic accord.

— Associated Press

Somalia swears in lawmakers in step to choosing new leader: Somalia inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, paving the way for them to pick the country's new leader, a process that has been delayed for months amid a power struggle between the current president and the prime minister. Elections had been scheduled for a year ago but were delayed when President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed tried to extend his four-year term, a move thwarted by Parliament.

Navalny ally sentenced to 6 months in jail: A Moscow court replaced the parole-like restrictions on a close associate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a prison sentence of nearly six months. Lyubov Sobol received the 18-month parole-like sentence in August after being convicted of breaching pandemic regulations. The court ordered Sobol, who is reported to have left Russia like other Navalny allies, to serve five months and 26 days in prison.

Israeli airstrikes reported near Syria's capital: Syrian state television reported Israeli airstrikes hit several locations west of the capital, Damascus. The official Syrian Arab News Agency, citing a military source, said that Syrian air defenses had shot down "some" of the missiles and that the strikes caused only physical damage. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces have deployed to support President Bashar al-Assad.

— From news services

