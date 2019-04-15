YEMEN

U.N.: Deal reached on initial Hodeida pullouts

The U.N. envoy for Yemen announced Monday that the government and Houthi rebels have reached agreement on the military plan for the initial redeployment of forces from the key port of Hodeida.

Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council by video link from Jordan that “when . . . these redeployments happen, they will be the first voluntary withdrawals of forces in this long conflict.”

He said the agreement was reached in negotiations between the parties and Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, who heads the U.N. operation monitoring a broader cease-fire and redeployment agreement reached in Sweden in December.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by the Iranian-backed Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognized government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

There has been concerted international pressure on the parties to implement the Hodeida deal, widely seen as a crucial first step toward much more difficult negotiations to end the war. Hodeida’s port handles about 70 percent of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports.

A U.N. official has said that the first phase of redeployment involves a pullback of several miles by the Houthis and coalition forces.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

Removal of nuclear fuel at Fukushima site starts

The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant began removing fuel Monday from a cooling pool at one of three reactors that melted down in the 2011 disaster, a milestone in what will be a decades-long process to decommission the facility.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. said workers started removing the first of 566 used and unused fuel units stored in the pool at Unit 3. The fuel units in the pool located high up in reactor buildings are intact despite the disaster, but the pools are not enclosed, so removing the units to safer ground is crucial to avoid disaster in case of a major earthquake similar to the one that caused the 2011 tsunami.

Tepco says the removal at Unit 3 will take two years, followed by work at the two other reactors, where about 1,000 fuel units remain in the storage pools.

Removing fuel units from the cooling pools comes ahead of the real challenge of removing melted fuel from inside the reactors. Removing the fuel in the cooling pools was delayed more than four years by mishaps, high radiation and radioactive debris from an explosion that occurred at the time of the reactor meltdowns, underscoring the difficulties that remain.

In 2014, Tepco safely removed all 1,535 fuel units from the storage pool at a fourth reactor that was idle and had no fuel inside its core when the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami occurred.

Experts say the melted fuel in the three reactors amounts to more than 800 tons, an enormous amount that is more than six times that from the 1979 accident at Three Mile Island, where one reactor had a partial core melt.

— Associated Press

China seizes 2,700 ivory tusks in smuggling case: China has seized more than 2,700 ivory tusks in what customs authorities are calling the country's biggest smuggling case in years. China's Customs Administration said it confiscated nearly 7.5 tons of ivory on March 30. The illicit goods came from an international criminal group that has been smuggling ivory for some time, authorities said, noting that 20 suspects are in custody. Since the start of the year, Chinese customs officers have seized a total of 8.5 tons of ivory products through 53 investigations.

U.S. sailor in Japan accused of stabbing woman, killing self: A U.S. Marine Corps commander in Japan has asked service people in the southwestern region of Okinawa to keep a low profile to show respect after an American sailor allegedly stabbed a Japanese woman and then killed himself, the latest in a series of crimes that have outraged residents. "As a sign of respect to a community that is angry and in shock, we should be unobtrusive," Lt. Gen. Eric Smith said. The U.S. military identified the sailor as Gabriel A. Olivero of North Carolina. Japan's Foreign Ministry said the sailor stabbed the woman and killed himself Saturday.

— From news services