A French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said about 400 to 500 French nationals live in Pakistan.

There was no comment by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, but Islamabad issued a notification Thursday to outlaw the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, which has held anti-France rallies since last year and is led by Rizvi.

Rizvi’s group in recent years has become known for opposing any change by the government in the country’s harsh blasphemy laws, under which anyone accused of insulting Islam or other religious figures can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik and other Islamist parties have denounced French President Emmanuel Macron since October, saying he tried to defend the caricatures of Muhammad as freedom of expression.

The depictions of Muhammad had been republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial over the deadly 2015 attack on the publication for the original caricatures.

Rizvi’s arrest sparked violent protests by his followers, who staged sit-ins on highways and later blocked roads in major cities.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

Top Navalny associate convicted of trespassing

A top associate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was convicted of trespassing Thursday and handed a suspended sentence of one year of community service after she tried to visit an alleged security operative believed to be involved in Navalny's poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

A court in Moscow found Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, guilty of forcing her way into the apartment of a relative of the alleged operative whom Navalny had duped into revealing details of his poisoning.

Sobol condemned the verdict and vowed to appeal.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, fell sick during an Aug. 20 flight in Russia and was flown to Berlin for treatment two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to the Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

He has blamed the poisoning on the Kremlin, accusations Russian officials have rejected.

In December, while in Germany, Navalny released a recording of a phone call he said he made to a man he identified as Konstantin Kudryavtsev and described as an alleged member of a group of officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, who poisoned him with Novichok and then tried to cover it up.

In the call, Navalny introduced himself as a security official and beguiled his interlocutor into sharing details of the alleged poisoning operation.

After the recording was released, Sobol showed up at the building in Moscow where Kudryavtsev supposedly lived.

— Associated Press

French lawmakers support bill that expands police powers: The French Parliament passed a security bill to extend police powers despite criticism from civil rights activists, who fear it threatens efforts to denounce police abuse. To quell criticism, lawmakers redrafted the most controversial article of the text. It now says that helping to identify on-duty officers with "obvious" harmful intent will be punishable by up to five years in prison and a 75,000 euro-fine ($89,800). The initial provision would have made it illegal to simply publish images of officers with harmful intent. Opponents say the new draft still remains vague and subject to interpretation by police.

Syria devalues its currency against the U.S. dollar: Syria devalued the official price of its currency two days after the central bank governor was dismissed, state media reported. The Syrian pound — hit hard by war, corruption, Western sanctions and, more recently, a financial and economic collapse in neighboring Lebanon — has crashed over the recent months, hitting record lows and throwing more Syrians into poverty. The central bank said the official price of the dollar will be 2,512 pounds; it had been fixed since June at 1,256. At the start of the Syrian conflict in March 2011, the U.S. dollar was worth 47 Syrian pounds.