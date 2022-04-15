World Digest: April 15, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Palestinians, Israeli police clash at holy site Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Palestinians and Israeli police clashed at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Palestinians threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades in what was the most serious violence at the site in nearly a year. Medics said over 150 Palestinians were wounded.

The hilltop site, sacred to both Muslims and Jews, has often been the focus of unrest, and tensions were already high amid recent violence. The clashes also come as Ramadan coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Christian holy week leading up to Easter. Clashes at the site last year helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Israeli officials said they had talked with Muslim leaders to try to ensure calm. But police said Palestinians had stockpiled rocks and hurled them at the Mughrabi Gate, which leads to the Western Wall — a major Jewish holy site — triggering the violence.

Palestinians said a small group threw rocks at police, who then entered the compound in force, setting off a wider conflagration. Palestinians view any large police presence at al-Aqsa as an affront.

— Associated Press

ISIS defendant in Paris attack asks forgiveness

The only surviving member of the Islamic State team that terrorized Paris in 2015 asked Friday for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims, wiping away tears during court testimony as he pleaded with survivors to “detest me with moderation.”

For years, Salah Abdeslam stayed silent about what happened on Nov. 13, 2015, in the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and the national stadium, and the 130 people who were killed.

Last month, he expressed “regret” that he hadn’t followed through on his suicide bomb attack as the others in the group did. But this week, he started showing signs of remorse. “There are no words for this,” he said.

Questioned Friday by his lawyer about his mother and the loss of her older son — one of the suicide bombers in the assault — Abdeslam started to cry for the first time since the trial began in September, according to

French media.

“I ask you today to detest me with moderation,” he told survivors of the attacks. “I offer my condolences, and I ask forgiveness for all the victims.”

Abdeslam faces life in prison if convicted on murder charges.

— Associated Press

Death toll in South Africa floods nears 400: The death toll from floods in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province rose to 395 as the search for survivors continued. Authorities said about 13,600 people had been made homeless by the floods, and have estimated the damage at several billion rand. (One billion rand equals about $68 million.) Many of those hardest-hit are in impoverished informal settlements.

Al-Qaeda militants break out of Yemeni prison: Ten al-Qaeda militants escaped from prison in Yemen's eastern Hadramawt province, security officials said. The inmates staged a quarrel among themselves late Thursday at the prison in the city of Seiyun, forcing guards to intervene. But when they did, the prisoners overpowered them, officials said. The Yemen-based al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has long been considered the global network's most dangerous branch, and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.

New Pakistani government to continue fuel subsidies: Pakistan's new government has decided not to roll back billions in fuel subsidies for the time being, despite the strain on public funds, citing the possible backlash if it were to raise fuel prices just days after taking power. Former premier Imran Khan, ousted this week in a no-confidence vote, announced a cut in gasoline and electricity tariffs in February in a bid for popular support. Those subsidies, estimated at $2.1 billion, have stretched government finances and endangered an International Monetary Fund rescue program.

Oil firms get injunction to stop protests in Britain: Three firms involved in Britain's oil sector, including ExxonMobil, have secured injunctions to stop protests by climate change activists that have caused widespread disruption this month, the government said. Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil have been staging daily protests in London and across the country that have mainly been focused on oil facilities.

— From news services

