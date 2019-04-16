VENEZUELA

Red Cross delivers aid, cautions against politics

The first shipment of aid from the Red Cross arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday, delivering medicine and supplies for needy patients in a country whose president has long denied the existence of a humanitarian crisis.

The organization pleaded for officials to keep the aid out of the nation’s political dispute.

“It will be distributed in conformance with the fundamental principles of our movement, especially neutrality, impartiality and independence,” said Mario Villarroel, president of the Venezuelan Red Cross. “Don’t allow the politicization of this great achievement.”

The delivery of international aid has become a focal point in Venezuela’s power struggle, which is in its third month after opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president.

Guaidó has rallied the international community and collected several hundred tons of aid, primarily from the United States, on the Colombian side of the shared border. But President Nicolás Maduro has refused to allow it in.

As hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets protesting his rule this year, Maduro has been pressed to address shortages of essential goods in Venezuela. He has selectively chosen to accept aid from allies such as China, framing it as necessary to confront U.S. economic sanctions.

The delivery of any aid is tacit recognition that his country is indeed in the throes of a humanitarian crisis, a notion he has long dismissed as opposition propaganda.

In recent years, an estimated 3.7 million people have fled the nation for neighboring countries, many seeking health care they could no longer obtain.

— Associated Press

TURKEY

Erdogan's party files for new Istanbul vote

Turkey’s ruling party on Tuesday asked that a recent municipal election it lost in Istanbul be invalidated, as partial vote recounts in the city and the fight for the country’s commercial hub continued.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, filed its “extraordinary objection” to the March 31 election results for Istanbul mayor with Turkey’s electoral board. Alleging irregularities, the party previously pushed for a recount of votes, and that process is still underway in one Istanbul district.

AKP and its nationalist ally won a majority of local election votes across Turkey but lost in the capital, Ankara. In Istanbul, unofficial contested results give the main opposition party’s mayoral candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, a 13,827-vote lead over AKP candidate Binali Yildirim.

That difference has dropped from about 25,000 votes with the partial recount.

The electoral board is expected to rule on the AKP’s request after all recounts are complete. If it accepts the objection, Istanbul could repeat the vote on June 2.

Both Ankara and Istanbul had been held by Erdogan’s conservative party and its predecessor for 25 years.

The AKP still holds 24 of Istanbul’s 39 municipal districts.

— Associated Press

Israeli court orders expulsion of Human Rights Watch official: The Jerusalem District Court has ordered the deportation of Human Rights Watch's local director, requiring him to leave Israel by May 1. It rejected an appeal by Omar Shakir to remain, citing his ongoing support of boycotts of Israel during his time in the country. Israel enacted a law in 2017 barring entry to any foreigner who "knowingly issues a public call for boycotting Israel." The ruling against Shakir was the first time the law was applied to someone residing in the country.

Bahrain revokes citizenships, sentences 69 to life terms: A court in Bahrain sentenced 69 people to life in prison and revoked the citizenship of 138 defendants on terrorism-related charges, the public prosecutor said, in one of the largest mass trials in the nation. Critics say authorities in Bahrain, a Shiite-majority nation led by a Sunni monarchy, have increasingly used a law that lets the government withdraw citizenship from people charged with terrorism-related activities to also target political and human rights activists.

Russian court jails Norwegian for 14 years on spying charges: A Moscow court has found a Norwegian man guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security prison. Frode Berg was arrested in December 2017 and accused of collecting information about Russian nuclear submarines for Norwegian intelligence. Berg denied the charges. For years, the 63-year-old had been a well-known figure in the Russian-Norwegian border area, taking an active role in cultural and humanitarian exchange projects.

— From news services