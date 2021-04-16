He said he was retiring with the sense of having “fulfilled his mission and confident in the future of the fatherland.”

Castro didn’t say whom he would endorse to succeed him as first secretary of the Communist Party. But he previously indicated that he favors yielding control to 60-year-old Miguel Díaz-Canel, who succeeded him as president in 2018 and is the standard-bearer of a younger generation of loyalists who have been pushing an economic opening without touching Cuba’s one-party system.

Castro’s retirement means that for the first time in more than six decades, Cubans won’t have a Castro formally guiding their affairs.

— Associated Press

BRAZIL

Vocal Bolsonaro critic to lead virus inquiry

An outspoken critic of President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to lead a congressional inquiry into the Brazilian government’s handling of the coronavirus, five sources told Reuters, a blow to the far-right leader’s chances of emerging unscathed from the scrutiny.

The probe will look at whether Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic has been negligent.

Renan Calheiros, a former president of the Senate who has clashed with Bolsonaro, is expected to lead the inquiry, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision is not final.

Health experts worldwide have condemned Bolsonaro for opposing social distancing, downplaying the virus’s severity and touting unproven remedies.

Brazil has the world’s second-worst coronavirus death toll, after the United States, and currently the highest number of daily deaths anywhere.

— Reuters

Kyrgyz president's covid-19 tonic is toxic, expert says: Kyrgyzstan will use an herbal tonic to treat covid-19, its health minister said after President Sadyr Japarov praised the remedy — despite warnings that it contains a potentially lethal poison. Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev drank a solution made from the roots of Aconitum soongaricum at an online briefing to show that it was safe. Japarov had provided doctors with a recipe passed on to him by his father, and they were already using it, the minister said. But Bermet Baryktabasova, a medicines expert and a former Health Ministry adviser, described aconitum as "the most poisonous plant in Kyrgyzstan."

Belarus legislation would ban private lawyers: Belarus's parliament gave initial approval to a measure that would ban private attorneys, reducing the defense options for people charged with political dissent. The measure, drafted by the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko, passed first reading, and its eventual adoption appears certain. Under the measure, lawyers could work only as part of the system of state-created consulting offices. It "means the establishment of full control over lawyers by the state," said Siarhej Zikratski, a lawyer for many journalists.