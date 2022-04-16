World Digest: April 16, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Muslims and Hindus clash in New Delhi Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi on Saturday, injuring several people, including police officers, police said, days after similar religious violence in three states. Eyewitnesses said the violence erupted between Muslims and Hindus during a procession to mark the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri, a suburb of New Delhi, the Indian capital.

Police said they were still investigating.

Earlier on Saturday, protesters in New Delhi shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The protesters said Muslims were violently targeted by authorities in the aftermath of Hindu-Muslim clashes in parts of three states ruled by Modi’s Hindu nationalist party.

Clashes last Sunday during a religious festival prompted police to impose a curfew in one town and ban gatherings of more than four people in parts of the states. Local authorities tore down the homes and shops of suspected Muslim rioters.

— Reuters

Thousands protest Le Pen in Paris, elsewhere in France: Thousands of anti-far-right protesters marched across France on Saturday as opponents of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen seek to form a united front to prevent her from winning an election runoff against incumbent Emmanuel Macron on April 24. In central Paris, thousands of people gathered chanting anti-far-right slogans and warning of democratic upheaval if Le Pen was to win. One banner read: "Against the far-right. For justice and equality, not Le Pen at the Elysee," referring to the French president's official residence.

Taliban accuses Pakistan of airstrikes in Afghan territories: Taliban authorities summoned Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul to protest airstrikes in Afghanistan's Khost and Konar provinces, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said. There was no official confirmation of a death toll, but a local Taliban official and residents said 36 people were killed in airstrikes on Friday by Pakistani aircraft entering Afghan airspace. A Pakistani Embassy spokesman denied any such mission.

35 migrants die after boat capsizes off Libyan coast: A small wooden boat carrying about 35 migrants capsized off the Libyan coast, and six bodies have been retrieved, the International Organization for Migration said Saturday. The 29 others are presumed dead after Friday's accident, it said.

Thai rebel group claims deadly bombing, breaking cease-fire: Thai rebels sidelined from peace talks claimed responsibility for deadly bombings in the country's Muslim-majority south. The attack broke a Ramadan holiday cease-fire between the main rebel group and the government. The two explosions on Friday, which killed a civilian and injured three police officers, were carried out by G5, a militant group of the Patani United Liberation Organization, its president, Kasturi Mahkota, told Reuters.

Chinese astronauts return from record space mission: Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country's newest orbital station. It was the longest crewed mission to date for China's ambitious space program. The three were the second crew aboard Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace. Authorities have yet to announce a date for launching the next station crew.

— From news services

