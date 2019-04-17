INDONESIA

Early returns show win for incumbent Widodo

President Joko Widodo appeared on track Wednesday to win a second term in Indonesia, according to early vote counts, holding a 10-point lead over a retired general who had courted nationalist and conservative Islamic forces in a campaign waged along the country’s fault lines.

Widodo’s apparent victory over Prabowo Subianto marked a rare bright spot in a region that has trended toward authoritarian and strongman rule.

But Prabowo claimed he was the rightful victor and urged his supporters to ensure that the election is not taken from them even as the early “quick count” vote went in Widodo’s favor.

The quick count, involving representative vote samples, by trusted independent polling agencies is considered an accurate gauge of elections and correctly tallied Widodo’s 2014 win. Official vote counts in the sprawling archipelago could take up to two weeks.

Prabowo did not signal his next possible move, but his defiance raised the possibility of protests if Widodo’s victory is confirmed.

For Widodo, victory would represent an endorsement of his moderate, steady brand of leadership, which has focused on infrastructure development and welfare programs for the poor. Prabowo, 67, railed against elitists, vowed to do more for the poor and pledged to be a strong defender of Islam.

— Stanley Widianto and Shibani Mahtani

SUDAN

Ousted leader moved to Khartoum prison

Sudan’s military rulers transferred ousted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir to a prison in the country’s capital as hundreds of people marched Wednesday to a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, calling for a quick handover of power to a civilian leadership.

The significance of the transfer of Bashir, who was ousted last week by the military after four months of demonstrations against his 30-year rule, was not clear.

The military has said it would not extradite him to the International Criminal Court to face charges of war crimes and genocide in the Darfur region and would instead put him on trial at home. However, it did not rule out that a subsequent civilian government could someday hand over Bashir to the ICC.

While moving Bashir to a prison may reflect the military giving in to one of the protesters’ demands, it could also be an attempt to get him far from the protests outside the Khartoum army headquarters, where he had been held.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which is behind the protests, called on the military to hand over power to a transitional civilian government that would rule for four years.

— Associated Press

2 reporters not among 9,500 inmates pardoned in Myanmar: More than 9,500 prisoners were ordered released in Myanmar under a presidential amnesty on the first day of the traditional new year. But two Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters reporters jailed for breaking the Official Secrets Act were not among them, said a senior prison official. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are serving seven-year sentences, say they were framed over their reporting on the crackdown by security forces on the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine state. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh amid the crackdown.

Netanyahu formally nominated to new term: Israel's president formally nominated Benjamin Netanyahu for a fourth consecutive term as prime minister, launching a process that is expected to result in a government dominated by religious and nationalist parties in the coming weeks. In one of the president's few non-ceremonial roles, Reuven Rivlin tasked Netanyahu with assembling a governing coalition within 42 days. The move was widely expected after Netanyahu's Likud party and its right-wing allies captured a majority of seats in parliamentary elections last week.

Egypt sets 3-day referendum on extending Sissi's rule: Egypt's election commission said a referendum potentially allowing President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi to stay in office until 2030 will be held April 20-22. The ballot, featuring several constitutional amendments, was given final approval in parliament this week. The changes, if approved, would extend Sissi's current term to six years from four and then allow him to run again for a third term lasting six years. Allies say the changes are necessary to give Sissi more time to complete major projects and reforms. Critics say the changes concentrate more power in the hands of a leader accused of presiding over a major crackdown on freedoms.

— From news services