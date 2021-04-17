Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible and adamant opponent. He was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where had spent five months recovering from Soviet nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials have denied any involvement and even questioned whether Navalny was poisoned, which was confirmed by European laboratories.

— Associated Press

CZECH REPUBLIC

18 Russian diplomats accused, expelled

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014.

“There is well-grounded suspicion about the involvement of officers of the Russian intelligence service GRU, unit 29155, in the explosion of ammunitions depot in the Vrbetice area,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said at a news briefing Saturday. The explosions killed two employees of a private company that was renting the depot from a state military organization.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, Russia’s first deputy head of the upper house’s international affairs committee, told Interfax that Prague’s claims are absurd and that Russia’s response should be proportionate.

— Reuters

Russia accuses, expels Ukrainian diplomat: Russia has ordered a Ukrainian diplomat to leave the country after allegedly receiving classified information from a database of the country's main security agency; Ukraine responded by expelling a Russian diplomat. Alexander Sosonyuk, the Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg, was detained Friday while meeting with a Russian in which he obtained material from a database of the Federal Security Service, according to the agency. No details about the contents of the classified material were made public. The expulsions come amid escalating tensions over Russia's military buildup along the border with the eastern Ukraine region that is under the control of Russia-backed rebels.

Myanmar junta pardons 23,000: Myanmar's junta announced it pardoned and released more than 23,000 prisoners to mark the traditional Thingyan New Year holiday, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they included pro-democracy activists who were detained in the wake of the military's seizure of power in February. Among the pardoned are 137 foreigners who will be deported.

Italian judge orders trial for former interior minister: A judge ordered former Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini to stand trial on kidnapping charges for having refused to let a Spanish migrant rescue ship dock in an Italian port in 2019, keeping the people onboard at sea for days. Salvini insists that he was only doing his job and his duty by refusing entry to the Open Arms rescue ship and the 147 people it had saved in the Mediterranean Sea.

Russia alleges assassination plot against Belarusian president: Russia's FSB security service said it had detained two Belarusian citizens in Russia for what it said was an attempted coup and assassination attempt against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Working in cooperation with the Belarusian KGB, Russia's FSB detained Yuri Zyankevich, a lawyer who has dual citizenship of the United States and Belarus, and Belarusian political analyst Alexander Feduta, the FSB said in a statement.

Czech police search for 2 in Skripal poisoning: Czech police were searching for two men carrying various passports, including Russian passports in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. The names matched those used by the two suspects in the attempted poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in the English city of Salisbury in 2018. Russia has denied involvement.