World Digest: April 17, 2022

Israeli police on Sunday entered the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City to secure the way for Jewish visitors to the flash-point holy site, fueling clashes that wounded 17 Palestinians, according to Palestinian medical workers. The unrest occurred two days after similar clashes at the same site. Violence in Jerusalem between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters a year ago escalated into an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip.

The hilltop compound housing the mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam, while it is the holiest place for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. The competing claims to the site have sparked many rounds of violence.

This year the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Christian holy week culminating in Easter Sunday and the week-long Jewish Passover are occurring at the same time, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the city after coronavirus restrictions have been mostly lifted.

Israeli police accused Palestinians of “defiling and desecrating” a holy site, while Palestinian officials accused Israel of trying to divide the holy site.

Police said they entered the compound to facilitate the routine visit of Jews to the site. They said Palestinians had stockpiled stones and set up barriers in anticipation of violence. Amateur videos circulating on social media appeared to show police using batons to subdue arrested Palestinians and clear people from the esplanade.

Palestinians reported brief clashes with police just outside the compound, while police said Palestinians had thrown stones at buses outside the Old City.

The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said 17 Palestinians were wounded, including five who were hospitalized. Israeli police reported nine arrests. By midday, witnesses said police had moved out of the compound.

— Associated Press

Centrifuge workshop relocated, officials say

Iran has confirmed it relocated a centrifuge facility to its underground Natanz nuclear site, state media reported, days after the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said it installed surveillance cameras to monitor the new workshop at Tehran’s request.

The report by the official Islamic Republic News Agency comes as diplomatic efforts to restore Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal appear stalled.

The news agency quoted the spokesman for Iran’s atomic energy organization as saying that authorities had moved the operation to a safer place.

Iran’s centrifuge facility in Karaj found itself targeted in what Iran described as a sabotage attack in June. Natanz itself has twice been targeted in sabotage attacks amid uncertainty over the nuclear deal, assaults that Iran has blamed on Israel.

On Thursday, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said it installed cameras and removed seals from machines at the new workshop in Natanz two days earlier. Those machines will be used to make centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows, crucial parts for the devices that spin at very high speeds to enrich uranium gas.

Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal have stalled. The deal collapsed four years ago when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.

— Associated Press

Libyan oil field closed amid political impasse: Libya's national oil company said it was forced to shut down an oil field amid a political impasse that threatened to drag the North African nation back into armed conflict. The state-run National Oil Corp. said a group of people entered al-Feel field over the weekend, effectively stopping production. It did not say who the people were or whether they were armed. But tribal leaders in the southern region announced the closure of the field in a video statement and demanded the dismissal of the chairman of the National Oil Corp. and the fair distribution of oil revenue to Libya's three main regions. They also called for the embattled prime minister to hand over power to the parliament-appointed government of a rival.

Myanmar's junta chief pardons prisoners to mark holiday: Myanmar's military government began releasing more than 1,600 prisoners to mark the traditional new year holiday, but they didn't include any political detainees. Myanmar has been under military rule since February 2021, when the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover was met with massive resistance, which has since turned into what some have characterized as civil war. State-run MRTV television reported that the head of Myanmar's military council had pardoned 1,619 prisoners, including 42 foreigners who will be deported.

— From news services

