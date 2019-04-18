SUDAN

New military council arrests Bashir's siblings

Tens of thousands of protesters converged on the main sit-in area in the Sudanese capital on Thursday to pressure the ruling military council to speed up the transition of power to a civilian government, while the new rulers announced the arrests of former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s two brothers on corruption charges.

A spokesman for the military council was quoted by the official Sudan News Agency as saying that Abdullah and Abbas al-Bashir were taken into custody, but no details were provided. The English-language Sudan Tribune said the brothers, as well as Omar Bashir’s wife, are suspected of having accumulated illegal wealth during Bashir’s 30-year rule.

The military ousted Bashir last week, after four months of street protests against his rule.

The brothers’ detention was probably another concession by the military to the protesters, who have demanded that all key figures from the former president’s circle be arrested.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading the protests since mid-December, and several opposition groups released a proposed blueprint Wednesday for the transfer of power from the military to a civilian government.

The two-page blueprint, posted online, envisages a civilian presidential council made up of “revolutionary figures” and a defense minister, the only representative from the military.

It also proposes the formation of a cabinet of technocrats to run daily affairs of the state and a legislative council to draft laws and oversee the cabinet until a new constitution is written.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Widodo declares win in presidential election

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Thursday that he has won reelection after receiving an estimated 54 percent of the vote, backtracking on an earlier vow to wait for official results after his challenger made improbable claims of victory.

The vote estimate is based on “quick counts” of a sample of polling stations by a dozen independent polling agencies. Widodo said 100 percent of sample polling stations have now been counted, or close to that. The quick counts have been accurate in previous elections.

Widodo’s rival, former general Prabowo Subianto, has claimed he won 62 percent of the vote in Wednesday’s election based on his campaign’s own counts, repeating a claim similar to the one he made when he lost to Widodo in 2014.

The national election commission is required to release official results by May 22.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, is an outpost of democracy in a Southeast Asian neighborhood of authoritarian governments. A second term for Widodo could further cement the country’s two decades of democratization.

Prabowo, a strident nationalist, ran a fear-based campaign, highlighting what he sees as Indonesia’s weakness and the risk of exploitation by foreign powers or disintegration.

Widodo’s campaign highlighted his progress in poverty reduction and in improving Indonesia’s infrastructure.

— Associated Press

WHO says over 200 killed in Libya fighting: The ongoing fighting between Libya's rival factions for control of the capital has killed 205 people, the World Health Organization said, announcing that it would deploy medical specialists, including surgeons, to treat the wounded. The clashes, which erupted earlier this month, have threatened to ignite a civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising. The fighting has also forced the United Nations to indefinitely postpone reconciliation talks planned for mid-April. Fighting over Tripoli is pitting the self-styled Libyan National Army, aligned with a rival government based in the east, against militias affiliated with Tripoli's U.N.-supported government.

Man charged in Uganda in kidnapping of American tourist: A man was charged in a Ugandan court with kidnapping for ransom an American tourist and her driver this month, police said. Onesmus Byaruhanga "played a supportive role of surveilling the movement of the American tourist," police said. Kimberley Sue Endecott, 35, and local guide Jean Paul Mirenge-Remezo were ambushed and seized by gunmen in Queen Elizabeth National Park in southwest Uganda on April 2. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of $500,000, and the pair were released six days later.

3 U.S. missionaries reportedly deported from Laos: A U.S.-based Christian evangelical organization said three of its American volunteers who were detained in Laos more than a week ago for proselytizing have been freed and deported. The operations manager for Vision Beyond Borders, Eric Blievernicht, said the three have crossed into Thailand. He gave no other details. The missionaries were detained by Laotian police on April 8 while visiting villages in a northwestern province to distribute Gospel tracts and other Christian material.

— From news services