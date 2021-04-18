Story continues below advertisement

The tensions driving the protests, led by the Islamist party Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan, have been simmering for months after French President Emmanuel Macron honored a teacher who was beheaded last year in France after he showed a class the Muhammad cartoons. Many Muslims see depictions of the prophet as blasphemous.

Macron's comments sparked protests across the Muslim world last year. In Pakistan, Tehrik-e-Labbaik demanded that authorities ban the import of French products and expel the French ambassador. Protests earlier this year were quelled only when authorities agreed to consider the demands, pledging to make a decision by April 20.

As the deadline approached, the Interior Ministry arrested the group's leader, Saad Rizvi, citing intelligence that he and his backers planned attacks on April 20 if the ambassador was not expelled.

The arrest sparked another round of protests, which turned violent. Prime Minister Imran Khan responded by banning Tehrik-e-Labbaik.

— Shaiq Hussain

and Susannah George

YEMEN

70 reported killed amid fighting in 2 provinces

Fighting between forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels raged in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, killing at least 70 fighters on both sides, officials said Sunday.

The increase in violence came over a span of 24 hours and left at least 85 wounded, military officials from the two sides said.

The Iranian-backed rebels in February renewed their offensive on oil-rich Marib, held by the internationally recognized government. But they have not made substantial progress amid fierce resistance and heavy losses, mostly the result of airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition countering the advance.

The attack on Marib stirred up violence in other areas, including government-held Taiz province, which is besieged by the Houthis.

The officials said at least 42 fighters were killed in Marib and 28 in Taiz. Most of the dead were rebel fighters, they said.

The offensive in Marib has threatened to worsen Yemen’s severe humanitarian crisis. The province shelters about a million Yemenis who have fled Houthi attacks elsewhere in the country.

The rebels have also stepped up cross-border attacks by missiles and drones on Saudi Arabia, in an apparent bid to pressure the coalition to stop its airstrikes on the rebels in Marib and elsewhere in Yemen.

— Associated Press

11 killed in train crash north of Cairo: A passenger train derailed north of Cairo, killing at least 11 people, authorities said. Four train wagons ran off the track in the city of Banha, the railway authority said. The Health Ministry said at least 98 people also were injured. It was not clear what caused the derailment. The state-run Ahram daily reported that authorities had detained at least 10 railway officials, including the train driver, pending an investigation. Egypt's railway system has a history of mismanagement, and hundreds of accidents are reported every year. Three weeks ago, a collision involving two trains killed at least 18 people and injured 200.

France restricting travel from 4 nations to curb variants: France is imposing entry restrictions on travelers from Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants, the government announced. The restrictions include mandatory 10-day quarantines with police checks to ensure compliance. Travelers from all four countries will be restricted to French nationals and their families, European Union citizens and others with a permanent home in France.

Syrian presidential election set for May 26: Syria's parliament speaker announced that a presidential election will be held May 26 in the war-ravaged country. Hammoud Sabbagh said the window for nominations will be open for 10 days starting Monday. Syrians abroad will vote May 20, he said. The election is widely expected to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term. It is unclear whether any candidates will run against him.