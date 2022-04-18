World Digest: April 18, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Group: Spyware used against Catalan leaders Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Catalonia’s regional leader accused the Spanish government on Monday of spying on its citizens after a rights group said his phone and dozens more belonging to Catalan pro-independence figures had been infected with spyware used by sovereign states. The Citizen Lab digital rights group found that more than 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement, including European Parliament members, other politicians, lawyers and activists, had been targeted with the Pegasus spyware, made by Israel’s NSO Group.

“It’s an unjustifiable disgrace,” Catalan leader Pere Aragonès tweeted. “An extremely serious attack on fundamental rights and democracy.”

Almost all of the infections occurred between 2017 and 2020, Citizen Lab said, in the wake of a failed independence bid by Catalonia that plunged Spain into its worst political crisis in years.

Toronto-based Citizen Lab said it could not conclusively attribute the spying operations to a specific entity but said: “Strong circumstantial evidence suggests a nexus with Spanish authorities.”

Citizen Lab began its investigation in 2020 after researchers working with Facebook’s instant messaging service WhatsApp warned several Catalan lawmakers that their phones had been broken into.

At that time, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska denied that the Spanish government or its intelligence services had any involvement. Newspaper El País subsequently reported that Spain’s CNI intelligence agency did have access to the software.

— Reuters

New Iraq offensive targets Kurdish rebels

Turkey has launched a ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq that has left at least 19 suspected Kurdish rebels dead and has wounded at least four Turkish soldiers, Turkey’s defense minister said Monday.

Turkish jets and artillery struck suspected targets of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and commando troops — supported by helicopters and drones — then crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a video posted on the ministry’s website.

Akar said the jets struck shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and headquarters belonging to the PKK. The group maintains bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey.

Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border aerial and ground operations against the PKK over the past decades. There was no information on the number of troops and jets involved in the latest incursion.

The Defense Ministry said the offensive was launched after it was determined that the militants were regrouping and preparing for a “large-scale attack.”

The offensive was carried out in coordination with Turkey’s “friends and allies,” the ministry added, but it didn’t elaborate. Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region, which controls the areas that were attacked.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union, began an insurgency in Turkey’s majority-Kurdish southeast region in 1984.

— Associated Press

6 sentenced to death in Sri Lankan's killing in Pakistan: A Pakistani court sentenced six people to death and nine to life in prison for their roles in the vigilante killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager accused of blasphemy, a defense lawyer said. As many as 73 additional men were given jail terms of two to five years for their roles in Priyantha Kumara's killing. Kumara was killed in December by workers at a sports equipment factory in eastern Pakistan where he was a manager. Kumara was initially beaten by his colleagues inside the factory after being accused of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam's prophet Muhammad. His body was later dragged out and burned by a mob.

Man with knife confronts police in London, is arrested: British police said a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he confronted military police in central London with a knife. Metropolitan Police said no one was injured in the incident, which was not being treated as terrorism. Police said the man confronted two Ministry of Defense Police officers at Horse Guards Parade, a parade ground surrounded by official buildings. Officers used a Taser to restrain the man, the force said.

— From news services

