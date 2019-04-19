SUDAN

More protesters join sit-in for civilian rule

Hundreds of thousands of protesters massed around a sit-in outside Sudan’s Defense Ministry on Friday to demand that the military council that ousted former president Omar al-Bashir last week hand over power to civilians.

The crowds, which Thursday had grown to their largest this week, swelled once more Friday evening. Protesters waved the Sudanese flag and chanted “Freedom, peace and justice.”

Groups opposed to the military council will present a list of mostly technocratic candidates for a civilian-led transitional council on Sunday, a top opposition leader said.

The leader, who declined to be named, said the proposed council would be mostly civilian with some military participation.

— Reuters

AFGHANISTAN

U.S. envoy: Act to get talks 'back on track'

The U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan expressed disappointment Friday after the collapse of a planned meeting in Qatar this weekend between the Taliban and a group of Afghan politicians.

A 250-strong delegation of Afghan politicians and civil society figures had been due to meet Taliban officials in Doha. But the event was abruptly canceled Thursday amid arguments over the size and status of the Afghan delegation.

“I urge all sides to seize the moment and put things back on track by agreeing to a participant list that speaks for all Afghans,” Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghan reconciliation, said on Twitter.

— Reuters

MALI

Premier resigns amid growing insecurity

Fed up with what they called a failure to control the security situation in Mali, lawmakers in the West African nation said this week that they planned to submit a no-confidence motion against their government — and Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga and his entire government promptly resigned.

The development paves the way for new leadership in Mali at a time when experts say a solution is urgently needed for the country’s growing insecurity.

[Mali’s elections saw some Islamist militant violence. Here’s what these patterns suggest.]

Pressure against Maïga rose after an attack on a village in central Mali last month left more than 150 people dead. The attack appeared to have stemmed from tensions between the Fulani, who are traditionally Muslim herders, and other groups.

— Siobhán O'Grady

Doctor slain in attack at Congo Ebola hospital: Attackers stormed a hospital at the epicenter of Congo's Ebola outbreak and killed "a dear colleague," the head of the World Health Organization said as he condemned the latest violence against workers trying to contain the virus. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that others were wounded in the Friday attack in the eastern city of Butembo.

Ecuador seeks arrest of former foreign minister: An Ecuadoran judge has ordered the arrest of a former foreign minister, highlighting political tensions in the country that recently evicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from its London embassy. Ricardo Patiño said in a video on social media that he is being wrongfully pursued for calling for peaceful protests against President Lenín Moreno. Ecuadoran prosecutors said they've asked Interpol to help detain Patiño for allegedly urging people to take over public institutions last year.

Thousands rally for Serbian leader: Thousands of Serbs flocked to Belgrade in a show of support for President Aleksandar Vucic, who has faced five months of opposition protests. In a speech at the rally, Vucic called for a dialogue with the opposition, adding, "But we are not going to take any ultimatums." The opposition accuses him of stifling media and ignoring corruption.

— From news services