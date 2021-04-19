But such a move faced a major setback after Netanyahu’s foes wrested control of a powerful parliamentary committee on Monday.

Netanyahu said a direct vote for prime minister would avoid “assembling absurd governments” and allow Israelis to choose a leader in “snap elections, without dissolving parliament.”

His opponents decried the proposal, saying Israel does not need another election — after four elections in just two years. Netanyahu was subsequently tasked by the president with building a governing coalition by May 4.

The committee over which Netanyahu’s opponents gained control Monday oversees key appointments and sets the legislative agenda until a new government is formed. With control over the Arrangements Committee, the foes will be in charge of the budget and foreign affairs committees. They also have raised the possibility of promoting legislation that could block Netanyahu from serving as prime minister while under indictment.

— Associated Press

RWANDA

Report on genocide faults France's role

The French government bears "significant" responsibility for "enabling a foreseeable genocide," a report commissioned by Rwanda's government concludes about France's actions before and during the horror in which an estimated 800,000 people were slaughtered in 1994.

The 600-page report comes amid efforts by Rwanda to document France’s role before, during and after the genocide.

The report says France “did nothing to stop” the massacres and later tried to cover up its role.

The report concludes that in years leading up to the genocide, French President François Mitterrand’s administration had knowledge of preparations for the massacres — yet kept supporting the government of then-Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana.

The Rwandan report comes less than a month after a French report, commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron, concluded that French authorities had been “blind” to the preparations for genocide and then responded too slowly to the massacres.

The French report concluded that France had “heavy and overwhelming responsibilities” by not responding to the drift that led to the slaughter of mainly ethnic Tutsis and the moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. Groups of extremist Hutus carried out the killings.

— Associated Press

PAKISTAN

Radical Islamist party frees 11 police hostages

An outlawed Islamist political group freed 11 police officers a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid clashes with security forces, Pakistan's interior minister said Monday.

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan attacked a police station Sunday and took the officers hostage. The group was protesting the arrest of its leader, Saad Rizvi, and calling for the expulsion of the French ambassador over the publication in France of cartoons depicting Islam’s prophet Muhammad.

The 11 officers were freed after talks with the government.

The tensions originated last year with remarks by France’s president, who defended as a freedom-of-speech issue the publication of the Muhammad caricatures.

Rizvi was arrested April 12, a day after he asked the government to honor what he said was its commitment to expel the French envoy by April 20. In the days after his arrest, Rizvi’s supporters blocked highways and clashed with police in various parts of the country.

— Associated Press

1 dead, 100,000 displaced as typhoon blows near Philippines: An approaching typhoon has left at least one person dead and another missing and prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 people as a precaution in the eastern and central Philippines, although the unusual storm is not expected to blow into land, officials said. Typhoon Surigae's 560-mile band of rain clouds and strong winds nevertheless flooded at least 22 villages and caused power outages in four provinces.