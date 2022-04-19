World Digest: April 19, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

$67M in aid pledged after flooding kills 448 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province. Nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people displaced by the floods and mudslides caused by heavy rains, provincial officials said Tuesday. More than 40 people are missing, according to officials.

About 10,000 troops have been deployed to help with search-and-rescue efforts; deliver essentials to victims; and rebuild collapsed roads and bridges.

Visiting some of the flooded areas last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed climate change for the unprecedented rains, the heaviest in at least 60 years. Announcing the state of disaster in a televised address Monday night, Ramaphosa pledged that government funds for the flood victims will not be lost to corruption.

Widespread graft involving state funds that were supposed to help the nation respond to the coronavirus pandemic was uncovered by South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit.

— Associated Press

'Illegal crossings' into bloc show big increase

The number of migrants trying to enter the European Union without authorization in the first three months of this year has risen to its highest level since 2016, even excluding refugees from Ukraine, the E.U.’s border and coast guard agency said Tuesday.

Frontex estimated that more than 40,300 “illegal crossings” were made into the 27-nation E.U. between January and March, up by 57 percent over the same period last year.

Well over 1 million people, mostly from Syria but also many Iraqis, entered the E.U. in 2015. Their arrival sparked a major political crisis in Europe as nations bickered over who should take care of them.

This year, almost 5 million people have fled the Ukraine war. Poland has welcomed more than half of them while Hungary has taken in close to half a million, United Nations figures show.

— Associated Press

Yemen swears in presidential body: Yemen's internationally recognized presidential council was sworn in in the southern port city of Aden, state-run media reported. Aden serves as the interim seat of the internationally recognized government since Houthi rebels seized the capital in 2014, setting off a long-running civil war. The presidential council was appointed this month after Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi stepped aside as president. Hadi transferred his powers and those of his vice president to the council, which will run Yemen and lead peace talks with the Houthis.

Egyptian sentenced to 3 years in TikTok video case: An Egyptian court sentenced a woman to three years in prison after her retrial conviction for human trafficking in a case involving girls dancing in videos on TikTok. Haneen Hossam was accused of promoting human trafficking by allegedly exploiting minor girls to gain material benefits with dance videos. It was not clear how the videos were tied to human trafficking. The charges partly stemmed from Hossam's invitation to girls to join another social media platform, claiming they could generate extra money from their videos.

— From news services

