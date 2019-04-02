NEW ZEALAND

Gun-control bill clears first legislative hurdle

New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun restrictions during the first stage of a bill that they hope to rush into law by the end of next week.

The bill would ban the types of weapons a gunman used to kill 50 people at two mosques in the city of Christchurch last month.

The bill was backed by both liberals and conservatives, with only one lawmaker among the 120 in Parliament voting against it. The vote was the first of three that lawmakers must take before the bill can become law.

The bill would ban “military-style” semiautomatic guns and high-capacity magazines. It would also ban semiautomatic shotguns that could be fitted with detachable magazines and pump-action shotguns that can hold more than five rounds.

The bill would not ban guns often used by farmers and hunters, including semiautomatic .22-caliber or smaller guns that hold up to 10 rounds.

IRAN

Zarif: U.S. sanctions hurt flood rescue work

Iran’s foreign minister says sanctions imposed by the Trump administration last year have hampered rescue efforts in flood-stricken areas of the country, where nearly 60 people have died since mid-March. The United States, meanwhile, blamed the disaster on the Iranian government’s own “mismanagement.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted late Monday that the United States’ “maximum pressure” policy on Iran is “impeding aid efforts” in “devastated” communities.

He said the sanctions have prevented Iran from acquiring badly needed equipment, including relief helicopters. “This isn’t just economic warfare; it’s economic TERRORISM,” he tweeted.

President Trump restored crippling sanctions on Iran last year after withdrawing the United States from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the floods show the “level of Iranian regime mismanagement in urban planning and in emergency preparedness.”

“The regime blames outside entities when, in fact, it is their mismanagement that has led to this disaster,” he said. “The United States stands ready to assist and contribute to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which would then direct the money through the Iranian Red Crescent for relief.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Zarif called Pompeo’s remarks “fake news.”

Hundreds of villages, towns and cities in the western half of Iran have experienced major flooding in the past two weeks.

KASHMIR

7 killed as Pakistan and India trade fire

Pakistan and India traded fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, leaving seven people dead — three Pakistani soldiers, a Pakistani villager, an Indian woman and a girl, and a member of the Indian paramilitary forces, officials said Tuesday.

The fatalities were some of the highest since tensions flared between the rival nuclear-armed nations after an attack claimed by a Pakistan-based group killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered Kashmir in February.

Pakistan’s military said Indian troops targeted its military positions overnight in the border town of Rakhchakri in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir. Along with the three soldiers killed, a fourth was wounded, the army said. The statement added that Pakistani soldiers “responded effectively.”

The Indian fire also killed a 70-year-old Pakistani villager, according to Pakistani police.

In India, the army accused Pakistani troops of firing mortar rounds and small-arms fire Monday along the disputed frontier, hitting the Poonch sector in Indian-controlled Kashmir. It said Indian troops retaliated.

An Indian police officer said an Indian paramilitary officer, a woman and a girl were killed while at least 18 civilians and five troops were wounded.

The cross border firing resumed Tuesday morning, after a brief lull, the officer said.

Ebola cases rising in eastern Congo, WHO says: The World Health Organization said Ebola is on the rise in eastern Congo in the wake of attacks on health facilities. Dozens of armed groups operate in the region. A WHO spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, said a record number of new cases in this outbreak have been registered in the past two weeks. The violence has hampered vaccination efforts and safe burials, so more people were exposed to the deadly virus. The spokesman said 73 new cases were reported last week, compared with 57 the week before.

Tymoshenko, 3rd in Ukraine vote, concedes: The candidate who placed third in the first round of Ukraine's presidential election has conceded defeat but alleged that the incumbent, who came in second, rigged the results. With nearly 99 percent of ballots counted, comic actor Volodymyr Zelensky had garnered 30 percent of the vote. President Petro Poroshenko was next with just under 16 percent, while former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko received 13 percent. Zelensky and Poroshenko head to a runoff on April 21. In her concession remarks, Tymoshenko alleged that Poroshenko had manipulated the vote, without offering specifics.

