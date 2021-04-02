An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said the new brand name had been planned for months, suggesting that the change had nothing to do with the vaccine’s bumpy rollout. The European Union has complained that AstraZeneca has delivered just a third of what it promised since the beginning of the year, and some countries have suspended the vaccine’s use as they probe the blood-clotting issues.

AD

AD

Spokeswoman Kim Blomley didn’t explain what the brand name was intended to evoke or whether the firm intended to use the same name in the United States if the vaccine is approved.

— Michael Birnbaum

RUSSIA

Activists urge Kremlin to rein in Syria's Assad

Russian rights activists released a report Friday that chronicles alleged war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law during the 10-year conflict in Syria.

Activists from the Memorial Human Rights Center, the Civic Assistance Committee and other groups interviewed over 150 Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, several European nations and Russia. The groups analyzed accounts of arbitrary detentions, disappearances, torture, extrajudicial executions, use of prohibited weapons against civilians, starvation, sexual violence and other abuses.

AD

AD

The authors said their goal was to fill an information vacuum in Russia regarding the conflict in Syria. They said many Russians remain unaware of the scope of rights violations and war crimes even though Moscow has waged military action in that country since 2015. Russia’s involvement has shored up Syrian President Bashar al- Assad’s rule and allowed his government to reclaim control over much of the country.

The activists urged the Russian government to “use its influence on Syrian authorities” to end torture and other abuses.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

Suga-Biden meeting in D.C. set for April 16

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington for talks with President Biden on April 16, Japan said Friday. The trip had been previously announced, but not the exact date.

AD

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that Suga will be the first foreign leader to meet Biden in person since he took office in January.

AD

“That by itself is proof that the United States places importance on Japan,” he said.

Japan is eager to develop close relations with the new U.S. administration and was hoping to schedule Suga’s visit sooner. Japanese media, including the Nikkei business newspaper, said the trip was delayed because of a request from Washington.

— Associated Press

Militants kill 4 peacekeepers in Mali: Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed in an attack by Islamist militants on their camp in Aguelhok in northern Mali, the U.N. mission in the country said. It said helicopters were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the wounded from the camp, which houses mostly Chadian peacekeepers. Mali has been trying to contain an insurgency by Islamist extremists since 2012.

AD

Niger inaugurates president: Niger has sworn in its new president in the West African nation's first democratic transfer of power. President Mohamed Bazoum's Friday inauguration came days after Niger's security forces thwarted an attempted military coup at the presidential palace. The country also faces threats from Islamic extremists near its border with Mali.

Rector says work on Notre Dame could take 20 years: The Rev. Patrick Chauvet, rector of Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral, says the burned-out church and its esplanade could remain a building site for "15 or 20 years." President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline after the 2019 fire that ravaged the building. But French officials later said that was unrealistic.