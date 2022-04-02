“The move to oust me is blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States,” he said, terming it an attempt at “regime change.”

Khan, who already lost his parliamentary majority after allies quit his coalition government and joined the opposition, urged his supporters to take to the streets on Sunday ahead of the vote.

Hours before he spoke, the head of the army, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, had said Pakistan wanted to expand its ties with Washington. President Biden has not called Khan since taking office, but the White House has denied that it is seeking to topple him.

U.S. relations are strained in particular over Afghanistan, where Washington accused Pakistan of backing the successful Taliban insurgency that led last year to a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces.

— Reuters

YEMEN

UAE welcomes truce, as do Houthis

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen and the halt of all military operations there and on the Saudi-Yemeni border, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group, which has been fighting a coalition including the UAE in Yemen, also welcomed the truce and said it was committed to it as long as the other side abided by it, a spokesperson said on Twitter.

The nationwide truce is the first for years in Yemen’s seven-year-old conflict and will allow fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and some flights to operate from the Sanaa airport, a United Nations envoy said on Friday.

The U.N.-brokered deal between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis is the most significant step yet toward ending a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and pushed millions into hunger. The last coordinated cessation of hostilities nationwide was during peace talks in 2016.

— Associated Press

Israeli security forces kill 3 Palestinian gunmen: Israeli security forces killed three gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a shootout in the occupied West Bank on Saturday. Four Israeli officers were wounded. Tensions have risen over the past week after a string of deadly Arab attacks in Israel. Officials have warned about a potential surge in assaults in the run-up to Saturday's start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a period during which violence has surged in the past.

U.N. concerned over reported violence against civilians in Mali: The United Nations' peacekeeping mission in Mali voiced concern over reported violence against civilians, hours after the military said it killed more than 200 terrorists in a week-long raid in the country's center. Mali has intensified operations against armed groups with links to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in recent weeks, and the military has also boosted its capabilities with reported assistance by Russia's Wagner Group, a network of mercenaries. The statement from the army chief of staff, released Friday, didn't make clear which group was the target of the March 23-31 operation in the central Mali village of Moura that killed 203 militants. Another 51 terrorists were arrested, it said.

Sri Lanka imposes curfew following unrest: Sri Lanka's government imposed a weekend curfew on Saturday, even as hundreds of lawyers urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to revoke a state of emergency introduced following unrest over fuel and other shortages in a deep economic crisis. Rajapaksa introduced a state of emergency on Friday, raising fears of a crackdown on protests. The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people is grappling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel and other essential imports.