FRANCE

Protesters attempt to march to Notre Dame

Some protesters set fires along a march through Paris on Saturday to drive home their message to a government they believe is ignoring the poor: that rebuilding the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral isn’t the only problem France needs to solve.

The masked protesters hurled paving stones and flares. They also ransacked at least two stores. Associated Press reporters saw a car, motorbikes and barricades set ablaze around the city’s Place de la Republique.

Police sprayed tear gas and used water cannons to try to control rampaging by protesters on the margins of the largely peaceful march.

The protests marked the 23rd straight weekend of “yellow vest” demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government, which protesters see as favoring the wealthy and big business.

Saturday’s violence contrasted sharply with the mostly peaceful protests, as demonstrators mourned the losses at Notre Dame while also keeping up the pressure on Macron. They tried to march to the cathedral itself but were stopped by police a few hundred yards away.

Many protesters were deeply saddened by the fire at a national monument. But at the same time they are angry at the $1 billion in donations for Notre Dame renovations that poured in from French tycoons while their own economic demands remain largely unmet and they struggle to make ends meet.

“I think what happened at Notre Dame is a great tragedy, but humans should be more important than stones,” said protester Jose Fraile.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Arrest in Feb. raid on

N. Korean Embassy

A man suspected of involvement in a mysterious dissident group’s February raid on North Korea’s embassy in Madrid has been arrested in Los Angeles by U.S. authorities. Christopher Ahn was arrested and charged Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The specific charges against Ahn were not immediately clear. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A Spanish police investigator in the case said in Madrid on Saturday that Ahn was identified by Spanish police at a later stage of the investigation into the Feb. 22 raid and that an international arrest warrant was issued against him.

That was in addition to warrants issued for the other suspects named last month in Spanish court documents.

Separately, on Thursday, U.S. agents raided the apartment of Adrian Hong, a leader of the Free Joseon group, the person said. Hong was not arrested. Free Joseon, also known as Cheollima Civil Defense, identifies itself as a government-in-exile dedicated to toppling the ruling Kim family dynasty in Pyongyang.

— Associated Press

At least 220 reported killed in Libya fighting: Fighting between rival Libyan forces for control of Tripoli has escalated in the past couple of days, a spokesman for the self-styled Libyan National Army said, with the death toll rising to at least 220. Ahmed al-Mesmari, the LNA spokesman, said at a news conference in the eastern city of Benghazi that heavy clashes had been underway between his forces and rival militias in the towns of Swany and al-Aziziya, south of Tripoli, which LNA forces seized this month.

Another Ebola treatment center attacked in Congo: Militia members attacked an Ebola treatment center hours after another attack killed a staffer with the World Health Organization, a Congolese official said. Butembo city's deputy mayor, Patrick Kambale Tsiko, said the attackers, armed with machetes, tried to burn down the center in Katwa district overnight. Such violence has deeply complicated efforts to contain what has become the second-deadliest Ebola virus outbreak in history.

Several top officials in former ruling party arrested in Sudan: Sudanese authorities have arrested several top members of the former ruling party — including the acting head of the National Congress Party, Ahmed Haroun; ousted president Omar al-Bashir's former first deputy, Ali Osman Taha; and his former aide Awad al-Jaz — a senior party official told Reuters. Bashir was ousted by the military on April 11, after 30 years of rule.

— From news services