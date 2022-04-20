World Digest: April 20, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Ultranationalist rally in Jerusalem restricted Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police blocked roads to prevent hundreds of ultranationalist Israelis from marching in predominantly Palestinian areas of Jerusalem’s Old City, after a similar event nearly a year ago helped trigger an Israel-Gaza war. Police used parked trucks and barricades just outside the walls of the Old City to close the main road leading to Damascus Gate, the epicenter of last year’s unrest. After some pushing and shoving with police, the marchers rallied near the barricades, waving flags, singing and chanting.

Israeli police deployed in large numbers around the Old City, home to major religious sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, out of concern that confrontations could inflame a tense situation during the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Advertisement

Tensions have surged in recent weeks after deadly attacks inside Israel, followed by military operations in the occupied West Bank. On Monday, Palestinian militants fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip into Israel for the first time in months, and Israel responded with airstrikes.

The exchange followed days of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

— Associated Press

Maternal deaths triple amid crisis, U.N. says

The number of women in Lebanon dying from pregnancy-related complications has nearly tripled amid a three-year economic crisis, the U.N. children’s agency said. The crisis is also affecting children, especially among Syrian refugees there.

UNICEF said a third of children could not access health care as of October 2021, and the number of children dying within four weeks of birth “increased dramatically among refugees in four provinces assessed, from 65 neonatal deaths in the first quarter of 2020 to 137 in the third quarter.”

Advertisement

About 40 percent of doctors, including those who work with children and women, have left the country, as well as about 30 percent of midwives, UNICEF said. The rising cost of services and transportation amid the collapse of the currency and the removal of most subsidies on fuel and medicine have left health care out of reach for many, it said.

— Reuters

6 Rohingya dead, hundreds flee after riot at Malaysian camp: Six Rohingya refugees from Myanmar died after being hit by vehicles on a Malaysian highway as hundreds fled an immigration detention center where a riot broke out, officials said. A total of 582 Rohingya escaped, though 362 have since been rearrested, the immigration department said. Malaysia, which does not recognize refugee status, has long been a favored destination for ethnic Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh. Since 2020, however, thousands have been rounded up and housed in detention centers as part of what authorities say are efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Crashed jet's black boxes badly damaged, China says: China said the black boxes of a Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed last month were badly damaged, leaving virtually no publicly available clues to explain its plunge, which killed all 132 people aboard. The Civil Aviation Administration of China suggested that little, if any, information had been recovered from the cockpit voice and data recorders. It did not indicate the focus of its probe but ruled out several risks, saying the crew was qualified, the jet was properly maintained, the weather was fine and no dangerous goods were onboard.

6 killed in Nigeria blast: An explosion rocked a marketplace in Nigeria's northeast, killing six people, police and emergency response services said. The attack occurred at a busy cattle market in an area of Taraba state where villages have been largely unaffected in the past year by the decade-long Islamist extremist violence in the northeast. More than 100 people reportedly were injured in the blast, 19 seriously.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article