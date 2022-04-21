World Digest: April 21, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Leader: Anti-drug unit allied with U.S. closed Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that an elite police unit that worked on narcotics investigations with the United States was closed last year, confirming a Reuters report, and alleged that the group had been infiltrated by criminals. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Mexico had disbanded the group, which for a quarter of a century had worked hand-in-hand with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to tackle organized crime.

The closure complicates U.S. efforts to help combat such crime in Mexico, one of the epicenters of the multibillion-dollar global narcotics trade, experts say.

Speaking at a regular news conference, López Obrador said that the unit was shut down “over a year ago” and that cooperation with international security bodies would continue, if Mexico’s sovereignty was respected.

“That group, which was supposedly a high-level strategic group, was infiltrated” by criminals, he said.

In Mexico, officers in the Sensitive Investigative Units were considered among the country’s best and worked on the biggest cases, such as the 2016 capture of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The unit was seen as vital by DEA officials, who needed Mexican officers to assist their investigations in the country.

India slams Rep. Omar for trip to disputed area

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) made a rare visit by a U.S. lawmaker to Pakistan’s part of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Thursday and said the issue should get more attention from the United States, prompting anger in India.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been the source of tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, leading them to fight three wars. Both neighboring countries claim the territory in full but control it in part.

“I don’t believe that [Kashmir] is being talked about to the extent it needs to in Congress but also with the administration,” Omar said after visiting the de facto border dividing the territory between Pakistan and India.

New Delhi criticized the visit.

“Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that’s her business,” said Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for India’s Foreign Ministry. “But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty ... makes this ours, and we think the visit is condemnable.”

Blasts in Afghanistan kill at least 10: Explosions across Afghanistan killed at least 10 people and wounded scores, according to police and hospital officials. No one claimed the blasts, but they mostly targeted minority Shiite Muslims and had all the hallmarks of an Islamic State affiliate known as the Islamic State-Khorasan. The worst of the attacks occurred in the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif, where at least 10 worshipers were reportedly killed and 40 injured. Earlier, a roadside bomb in Kabul injured two children. A third blast occurred in the northern province of Kunduz.

S. Korea's top court overturns conviction of gay soldiers: South Korea's top court overturned a 2019 military court conviction of two soldiers sentenced to suspended prison terms for a same-sex relationship. Homosexual activity is not illegal for South Korean civilians, but same-sex relationships for men in the military have been subject to criminal punishment. The Supreme Court said the conviction by the military court did not take into account whether the defendants' relations, which occurred in a personal space, were consensual and thus excessively restricted their right to sexual self-determination.

Death toll in S. Africa floods revised down to 435: The death toll from flooding last week in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province has been revised down to 435 from 448, Police Minister Bheki Cele said. The floods have left thousands homeless and caused at least $656 million in damage to infrastructure. In giving the lower death toll, Cele said four of the bodies found were murder-related and nine had died of natural causes.

