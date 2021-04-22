The Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, which came amid increasing violations of a cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine, had raised concerns in the West.

A Ukrainian soldier was killed Thursday by separatist fire in the east, bringing the number of Ukrainian troops killed this year to 32.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the Russian pullback, saying on Twitter that it “reduces tension.” This week, Zelensky offered to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region to defuse tensions.

— Associated Press

Navalny's doctors urge end to hunger strike

Doctors for jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appealed Thursday for him to end his hunger strike after prison authorities allowed civilian physicians to examine him.

Five doctors affiliated with Navalny wrote in a letter that he was examined at a civilian hospital Tuesday, his lawyers said. The letter was published by the independent Mediazona news outlet. Navalny began his hunger strike three weeks ago as a demand to see independent specialists of his choosing at his expense.

Russia’s treatment of Navalny has drawn global condemnation and prompted protests in Russia on Wednesday. Allies describe his condition as being near death.

“Our main task is to preserve our patient’s life and health,” the doctors’ letter said. “Thus, we, as attending physicians, appeal to Alexei Navalny and ask him to immediately stop the hunger strike in order to preserve his life and health. We consider the fact that civilian doctors were allowed to see him … to be sufficient for this.”

Yaroslav Ashikhmin, Navalny’s personal physician and one of the doctors who signed the letter, wrote on Facebook last week that Navalny’s blood tests revealed high potassium levels indicative of kidney failure and severe heart-rhythm disturbances.

Navalny was then moved to a prison hospital at a different location Sunday. His attorneys previously said the 44-year-old has two herniated discs that have caused extreme back pain and numbness in his legs and hands.

— Isabelle Khurshudyan

Italy arrests man suspected of helping 2016 France attacker: Italian police said they had arrested an Albanian man suspected of supplying weapons to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who killed 86 people in July 2016 by driving a truck through a seafront crowd in the French city of Nice. France had issued a European arrest warrant for Endri Elezi, 28. Bouhlel, a Tunisian citizen, was fatally shot by police.

Gunmen kill two Guard members in Iran: Gunmen killed two members of Iran's paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the official Islamic Republic News Agency said. Guard members are reported also to have killed two gunmen and wounded several of their accomplices in the shootout near the Kurdish town of Marivan, near Iran's border with Iraq. IRNA said several other attackers fled the site of the clash. Iran's Kurdish area has experienced occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish rebels, as well as between Iranian forces and militants linked to the Islamic State group.