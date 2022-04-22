World Digest: April 22, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Cyberattack debilitates government systems Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nearly a week into a ransomware attack that has crippled Costa Rican government computer systems, the country has refused to pay a ransom as it struggles to implement workarounds and braced itself as hackers began publishing stolen information. The Russian-speaking Conti gang claimed responsibility for the attack. The finance ministry was the first to report problems Monday. Attacks on the social security agency’s human resources system and on the labor ministry and others followed.

— Associated Press

57 Palestinians injured in clash with police

At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police within the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday, medics said, as violence persisted during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a site also revered by Jews.

Israeli police said they intervened when hundreds of people hurled rocks and fireworks and drew close to the Western Wall, where Jewish worship was underway.

Witnesses said police entered the compound after morning Ramadan prayers and fired rubber-tipped bullets and stun grenades at a crowd, some of whom were throwing rocks.

— Reuters

Ecuador starts extradition process for ex-president: The president of Ecuador's National Justice Court said Friday that he had signed an extradition request for the country's former president, Rafael Correa, who lives in Belgium, seeking his return to Ecuador to serve an eight-year sentence for bribery. An Ecuadoran court sentenced Correa to eight years in prison in 2020, accusing him — along with other officials — of being behind wrongful charges to contractors in a move to finance electoral campaigns for his political movement between 2012 and 2016. The extradition request will next move to Ecuador's foreign ministry, which must formally ask Belgium to extradite Correa. Correa has requested political asylum from Belgium which, according to Correa's press team, was accepted by the government in Brussels.

Niger backs deployment of more European special forces: Nigerien lawmakers approved a bill Friday allowing the deployment of more European special forces to help stem an Islamist insurgency across the Sahel, a move rejected by some parties that oppose Western military influence. President Mohamed Bazoum agreed in February for the former French colony to host special forces from neighboring Mali as France withdraws troops deployed since 2013 to help fight Islamist militants, who have spread from Mali's arid north. Niger's parliament voted in favor of the bill, which clears the way for more European troops to be deployed.

— From news reports

