EGYPT

Amendment extending Sissi's rule is approved

Voters in Egypt approved constitutional amendments allowing President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi to remain in power until 2030, election officials said Tuesday, a move that critics fear will cement his authoritarian rule eight years after a pro-democracy uprising.

Sissi led the military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president amid mass protests against his rule in 2013 and has since presided over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent. Thousands of people have been arrested. Freedoms won in 2011 have been rolled back.

The head of Egypt’s National Election Authority said Tuesday that 88.83 percent of voters in the referendum approved the amendments to the 2014 constitution.

Generally, the amendments extend a president’s term from four to six years and allow for a maximum of two terms. But they also include an article specific to Sissi that extends his current second four-year term to six years and allows him to run for another six-year term in 2024, potentially extending his rule until 2030.

Sissi was elected president in 2014 and reelected last year after all potentially serious challengers were jailed or pressured to exit the race.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Netanyahu wants to name town for Trump

Just three weeks before Israel’s closely fought election, President Trump gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a political boost by recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu, who ended up winning, said he wants to repay Trump: by naming a new settlement there after him.

“All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said in a video released by his office. “Therefore, after the Passover holiday, I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights, named after President Donald J. Trump.”

It is another sign of the flourishing relationship between Netanyahu and Trump, whose rhetoric and actions often appear to mirror each other.

The Golan Heights, a plateau between Israel and Syria, was captured by Israeli forces in the 1967 war. The area was formally annexed by Israel in 1981 in a move not recognized by much of the international community.

— Loveday Morris

Dozens feared dead in mudslide at Myanmar mine: More than 50 people are feared to have died in a mudslide at a jade mining site in northern Myanmar, a lawmaker representing the area said. Tin Soe said three bodies have been recovered and 54 people remain missing after the accident in the Hpakant area of Kachin state. Tin Soe said the missing were buried under mud up to 100 feet deep.

Malawi is first nation to use malaria vaccine to help kids: The World Health Organization said Malawi has become the first country to begin immunizing children against malaria, using the only licensed vaccine to protect against the mosquito-spread disease. Although the vaccine protects only about one-third of children who are immunized, those who get the shots are likely to have less severe cases of malaria. The parasitic disease kills about 435,000 people every year, the majority of them children under 5 in Africa. The vaccine was developed by GlaxoSmithKline.

Ex-French premier Fillon, wife to face trial: Investigating judges in France have ordered that former prime minister François Fillon and his wife stand trial on corruption charges, a judicial official said. Fillon, who was prime minister from 2007 to 2012, was at one point the front-runner in France's 2017 presidential race. But his bid unraveled over allegations that he paid his wife and two of their children for several years for jobs as parliamentary aides that involved no sustained work. At the time, Fillon denied wrongdoing, contending the allegations were a smear campaign.

New IRA apologizes for journalist's killing: The New IRA militant Irish nationalist group has apologized for the killing of journalist Lyra McKee, its first acknowledgment that one of its members was involved, the Irish News newspaper reported. The New IRA, which opposes Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal, described McKee's death as tragic and offered its "full and sincere apologies," according to the Irish News. McKee was reporting on rioting in Londonderry at the time, and police said she was hit when a gunman opened fire in the direction of officers. A 57-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the killing but was later released.

— From news services