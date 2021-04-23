India’s second wave has hit with such ferocity that hospitals are running out of oxygen, beds and antiviral drugs. Patients have been turned away for lack of space, doctors in Delhi said.

Ambulance sirens sounded throughout the day in the deserted streets of the capital, where a lockdown is in place. Mass cremations have been taking place as crematoriums also have run out of space.

MEDITERRANEAN SEA

Over 100 migrants feared dead off Libya

More than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared dead in a boat wreck off Libya, rescue groups and the U.N. migration agency said, as attempts to cross the Mediterranean increase during the warmer months.

Humanitarian groups have accused the Libyan coast guard and European officials of failing to meet their responsibilities to save lives. A Libyan coast guard official said a crew searched for the boat but could not find it.

SOS Méditerranée, which operates the rescue vessel Ocean Viking, said late Thursday that the capsized rubber boat, which had been carrying about 130 people, was spotted northeast of Tripoli. The aid vessel did not find survivors but saw at least 10 bodies near the wreck.

The migrant traffic has raised the question among European Union countries and Libya over who is responsible for rescues.

The International Organization for Migration said this would be the largest loss of life in the central Mediterranean since 2021 began. The U.N. agency said at least 300 others have drowned or disappeared this year, “a significant increase” over the same period last year.

MYANMAR

Protests erupt anew as regional summit nears

Protesters against Myanmar’s military coup returned to the streets of downtown Yangon on Friday, defiantly chanting their opposition to the army’s seizure of power as the junta chief prepared to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders on the country’s crisis.

Such open demonstrations in the center of Myanmar’s largest city all but stopped weeks ago as a deadly crackdown by security forces made it too dangerous. Yangon is where the first major protests were held against the February coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The crackdown has killed more than 700 people nationwide, according to several independent tallies.

Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations will discuss the Myanmar crisis Saturday in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, with coup leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing set to attend.

Kidnappers in Nigeria kill 3 abducted university students: Gunmen fatally shot three students they had abducted from a northern Nigerian university, a state security official said, though the kidnappers still hold an unknown number of captives. On Tuesday, armed men stormed Greenfield University in Kaduna state, killing one person and abducting a number of students, in the latest in a series of kidnappings at schools. The remains of the slain students were found Friday, the security official said.

Terrorism probe opened in killing of French police official: French prosecutors opened a terrorism probe into the fatal stabbing of a police official in a police station near the historic Rambouillet chateau outside Paris. Police shot and killed the attacker, authorities said. Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said his office took over the probe because the attacker had staked out the station, because of statements he made in the attack and because he targeted police. The official killed Friday was a 49-year-old administrative worker in the national police service.