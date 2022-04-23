World Digest: April 23, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Border crossings to Gaza are closed Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Israel is closing its border crossing to thousands of Gaza workers after a series of rockets were fired from the territory ruled by the militant Hamas group in recent days. The Palestinians denounced the move, announced Saturday, as “collective punishment” of the impoverished territory’s 2 million residents. Israel said Palestinian militants fired two rockets late Friday, with one landing in an open area inside Israel and the other falling inside Gaza. Another was fired from Gaza early Saturday, but the military did not say where it landed.

The rocket fire came amid near-daily clashes between police and protesters over the past week at al-Aqsa Mosque, a flash-point Jerusalem holy site. The violence and a string of deadly attacks inside Israel and raids across the occupied West Bank have raised fears of another war between Israel and Hamas.

— Associated Press

Afghan militants shell, kill Pakistani soldiers

Militants in Afghanistan fired heavy weapons overnight across the border into a Pakistani military outpost in the North Waziristan region, killing three personnel, the army said Saturday. A firefight ensued and several militants were killed, the statement said.

The exchange comes as Afghanistan is reeling from explosions in recent days, including the bombing of a mosque in northern Kunduz province on Friday that killed 33 people, including several students of an adjacent religious school, or madrassa. An attack Thursday on the Abdul Rahim Shaheed school in Kabul killed seven children.

— Associated Press

More than 50 killed in refinery fire in Nigeria: More than 50 people were killed and many wounded in southeast Nigeria in an explosion that rocked an illegal oil refinery, officials said Saturday. The fire spread to nearby properties, and the death toll may be higher. The fire broke out on Friday night and quickly spread to two fuel storage areas located at the illegal crude oil refinery, causing the complex to be "engulfed by fire which spread rapidly" within the area, said Declan Emelumba, Imo state commissioner for information. The immediate cause of the explosion is being investigated.

At least 6 killed in bombing at Mogadishu restaurant: A bomb blast by Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials said. The explosion was detonated by a suicide bomber who had been denied access inside the restaurant, where the Somali police commissioner and several lawmakers were having dinner, said Maj. Abdifatah Aden Hassan, a Somali police spokesman. The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast. The restaurant is frequented by government officials. Somalia's al-Shabab Islamic extremist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in northern Japan: A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan, hours after sending a distress call that it was sinking, the coast guard said. No survivors had been found after more than 10 hours of intense search involving six patrol boats, five aircraft and divers. The coast guard said it will continue the search through the night. The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in the early afternoon, saying the ship's bow had flooded and it was beginning to sink and tilt while traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula on the northern island of Hokkaido, the coast guard said.

8 die in tribal violence in Sudan's Darfur region: Tribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region killed at least eight people, including a woman and a child, an aid worker and activists said Saturday. The clashes erupted Thursday with the killing of two people by an unknown assailant around the Kreinik area of West Darfur province, said Adam Regal, the spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur charity. The following day, militias known as janjaweed attacked a camp for displaced people just to the south of Kreinik, burning down dozens of houses and forcing large numbers of people to flee. The violence, which lasted until late Friday, also wounded 16 others, including three in critical condition, he said.

— From news services

