RUSSIA

Putin eases citizenship for Ukraine rebel areas

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Wednesday to expedite citizenship applications from Ukrainians who live in parts of Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists, a move that could hold back a peace process to end years of bloodshed.

The decree states that some residents in the parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are under separatist control will have their applications considered in less than three months. Those granted Russian citizenship would have to swear allegiance to Russia.

Putin’s decision could trigger a major escalation of the war that started in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and shatter hopes for peace that were renewed with the recent election of Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukraine’s president.

The president-elect’s office said the move confirms Russia’s role as an “aggressor state” in the conflict in the east and “does not bring us closer to the main goal of stopping the war.”

Outgoing President Petro Poroshenko called Putin’s decree “yet another unprecedented act of Russian interference in Ukrainian affairs.”

Only holders of ID cards issued by separatist authorities will be eligible for the expedited procedure offered by Putin. Separatist authorities said Wednesday that they had issued about 300,000 such ID cards in the area, which has an estimated population of 3.7 million.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Migrant detention site in Tripoli is attacked

Gunmen attacked a detention center holding hundreds of migrants in Libya’s capital, where fighting has raged between rival militias since a renegade military commander launched an offensive earlier this month, a rights group said Wednesday.

Amnesty International said armed men raided the Qasr Ben Ghashir detention facility, about 12.5 miles south of Tripoli’s city center, on Tuesday. It said video footage of the aftermath shows three people with apparent gunshot wounds and others lying wounded with bloody bandages.

It was not clear who was behind the attack or what motivated it.

Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the U.N. secretary general, said Tuesday that the U.N. aid agency had received reports that the detention center, holding about 890 refugees and migrants, was “breached by armed actors.”

The United Nations says about 3,600 refugees and migrants are being held in facilities near the front lines of fighting between the self-styled Libyan National Army and other militias.

Libya is a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe. Thousands have been detained by armed groups and smugglers, who often subject them to brutal treatment and extortion.

The fighting in Libya pits the LNA, led by Khalifa Hifter, against militias allied with a U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

— Associated Press

60 dead in South Africa after heavy rains: At least 60 people have been killed and more than 1,000 have fled their homes after heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides along South Africa's eastern coast, authorities said. The rains mainly hit areas around the port city of Durban. Meanwhile, authorities in southern Tanzania ordered evacuations of residents from low-lying areas and the closure of schools and offices ahead of the landfall of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth on neighboring Mozambique's coast.

Japan apologizes for forced sterilizations: The government of Japan has apologized to tens of thousands of people who were forcibly sterilized under the now-defunct Eugenics Protection Law, which was designed to "prevent the birth of poor-quality descendants." It also promised to pay them compensation. An estimated 25,000 people were sterilized without consent under the 1948 law, which remained in place until 1996. It allowed doctors to sterilize people with disabilities.

China charges former Interpol chief with bribery: China said it has formally arrested former Interpol president Meng Hongwei on suspicion of accepting bribes. The indictment comes after Meng was expelled last month from public office and the Communist Party. His wife has accused Chinese authorities of lying and has questioned whether her husband is still alive. Meng was elected president of the international police organization in 2016, but his term was cut short when he was detained by authorities during a visit to China in October. At the time, he was also one of China's vice ministers of public security.

— From news services