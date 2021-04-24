Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he held talks with top security officials. He said he instructed officials to be ready for “every scenario” in Gaza. In Jerusalem, he said Israel would guarantee “freedom of worship” for everyone, and he appealed for calm. “We ask now for people to obey the law and I call for a calming of tempers on all sides.”

— Associated Press

SRI LANKA

Lawmaker suspected of ties to bombings

Sri Lankan police on Saturday arrested a prominent Muslim lawmaker and his brother over suspected connections to the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in 2019 that killed 269 people.

Rishad Bathiudeen is a former cabinet minister who currently leads an opposition party in Sri Lanka’s Parliament. He and his brother, Reyaj Bathiudeen, were arrested in the capital for allegedly “aiding and abetting the suicide bombers,” said police spokesman Ajith Rohana. He said the brothers had not yet been officially charged but were arrested based on evidence.

Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been blamed for the six near-simultaneous blasts at two Roman Catholic churches, a Protestant church and three tourist hotels.

— Associated Press

Belarusian president sets up succession: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says he will sign a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the security council led by the prime minister if he were to become unable to perform his duties, the state Belta news agency reported. Lukashenko, 66, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, has faced street protests following a presidential election in August 2020.

Chad military bombs rebels after president's funeral: Chad's military says it has bombarded northern rebels "to the verge of despair" to stop an advance on the capital, N'Djamena, following the funeral of President Idriss Déby, who died Monday of battlefield injuries. Deby's death, just after he won an election to extend his 30-year rule, shocked the Central African country. A military council headed by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, has taken control, saying it intends to oversee an 18-month transition to elections. Opposition politicians and civil society groups have denounced the takeover as a coup.

Oxygen tank explosion causes deadly hospital fire in Baghdad: At least 10 people were killed and another 30 injured in a fire at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house covid-19 patients, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said. The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.

Syria says drone attacked oil tanker, triggering fire onboard: Syria's Oil Ministry said firefighters put out a fire on an oil tanker off the Baniyas refinery after a suspected attack by a drone coming from the direction of Lebanese waters. The identity of the vessel was unclear, with Iran's al-Alam TV saying it was one of three Iranian oil tankers that had recently arrived at the Syrian oil terminal with supplies, while the semiofficial news agency Tasnim denied it was Iranian. Syria's coastal town of Baniyas houses a refinery that, along with another in Homs, covers a significant part of the country' petroleum demand.