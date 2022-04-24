World Digest: April 24, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

First commercial flight in six years canceled Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yemen’s warring parties failed to operate the first commercial flight in six years from the rebel-held capital on Sunday, dealing a blow to an already fragile truce in the country’s grinding conflict. The flight to Amman, Jordan, had been planned as part of the 60-day truce that the internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels struck earlier this month. The truce is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years.

Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in 2015 to try restore the government to power.

As part of the truce, the two sides agreed to operate two commercial flights a week to and from Sanaa to Jordan and Egypt. Sanaa is blockaded by the coalition.

Advertisement

However, both sides failed to operate the first flight more than three weeks after the truce took effect, and they traded blame for the cancellation.

— Associated Press

Tribal clashes kill 168 in Darfur, group says: Tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region have killed 168 people, a local aid group said, the latest bout of intercommunal violence in the country since a military coup last year. Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, said fighting in the Kreinik area of West Darfur province also wounded 98. He said the clashes erupted Thursday and continued into Sunday. Darfur has seen bouts of clashes between rival tribes in recent months as Sudan remains mired in crisis after the coup.

Israel lifts indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases drop: Israel has lifted an indoor mask mandate in place for nearly a year as new cases of coronavirus continue to drop there. Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, in elderly-care facilities and on international flights. Israel has seen new cases decline since the peak of the latest wave of infections in January. Serious cases have plummeted from a high of more than 1,200 in the omicron variant outbreak to around 200.

Advertisement

10 of 26 on sunken Japan boat confirmed dead: Rescuers said 10 people retrieved from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters. The search for the others is ongoing. There were two crew members and 24 passengers, including two children, on the Kazu 1 when it ran into trouble off the western coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula. The Transport Ministry has opened an investigation into the boat's operator, which had two accidents last year. The ministry said it was looking into safety standards and the decision to conduct the tour in rough weather.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article