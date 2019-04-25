MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone lashes nation; 3 killed in Comoros

Tropical Cyclone Kenneth slammed into Mozambique on Thursday, raising the prospect of new flooding in a region inundated by a similar storm last month.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall about 4 p.m. local time, Britain’s weather office said on its Twitter account. Mozambique’s government urged residents in low-lying areas of its northern provinces to evacuate to higher ground, while authorities in neighboring Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Malawi warned of possible flooding.

Cyclone Idai, which struck Mozambique in March and dumped rain on Malawi and Zimbabwe, killed more than 1,000 people.

Cyclone Kenneth passed over the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros earlier Thursday, uprooting trees, destroying dozens of houses and forcing hundreds of people to seek shelter.

At least three people died, President Azali Assoumani said at a briefing in the capital, Moroni, where he appealed for immediate humanitarian aid.

UKRAINE

Parliament adopts divisive language bill

Lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a language bill that seeks to increase the use of Ukrainian in a country where Russian is also widely used.

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to support the legislation, which will force the increased use of Ukrainian in the media and in public administration.

The office of the U.N. human rights commissioner and the Council of Europe had expressed concern about the legislation, saying it could infringe on the rights of language minorities.

Most Ukrainians switch between Ukrainian and Russian effortlessly, but generations of Ukrainian politicians have exploited and encouraged the language divide in this country of 45 million.

The issue became a major point of discontent in 2014 when separatists took control of parts of eastern Ukraine after Russian officials and media fanned fears that the new pro-Western government in Kiev would force the Ukrainian language on residents in that predominantly Russian-speaking region.

The language bill was passed a day after the Kremlin said it would offer fast-track Russian citizenship to Ukrainians living in areas under separatist control. President Vladimir Putin on Thursday defended his decision, saying it will help people stranded in areas where Ukrainian government services are not available.

Mayor among 3 slain in Mexico's Veracruz state: Authorities in Mexico said a mayor and two others were fatally shot as they were traveling in a municipal vehicle in the coastal state of Veracruz. Prosecutors said Mixtla de Altamirano Mayor Maricela Vallejo, her husband and her driver came under fire while traveling on a highway. A day earlier, a mayor was slain in the southwestern state of Michoacan. Eduardo Otlica Avilés of Nahuatzen was kidnapped and his body found hours later.

9 killed in Taliban ambush of police convoy: The Taliban ambushed a security convoy in western Afghanistan, killing nine police officers, officials said. According to a council member in Farah province, the ambush occurred in the Anardara district as the convoy was heading to defuse a roadside bomb. Meanwhile, in Kabul, a bomb meant to target the private Jahan University blew up apparently prematurely inside a campus bathroom, killing the suspected militant and wounding three students.

Gunmen kill polio vaccine worker in Pakistan: Pakistani police said gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire on polio vaccination workers in the southwestern border town of Chaman, killing one of the women and wounding the other. Police said the assailants fled after the attack, which was the third this week. Pakistan regularly carries out anti-polio drives, despite threats from the Taliban, which claims the campaign is a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Sissi extends state of emergency ahead of Coptic Easter: Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi has extended by three months a state of emergency imposed after deadly church bombings by the Islamic State in 2017. The decision was announced ahead of Coptic Easter. Egypt has been battling Islamist militants for years, but the insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of an elected but divisive president.

