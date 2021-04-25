“Based on the authentic evidence, we confirm that the KRI Nanggala has sunk, and all the crew members have fallen,” Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said at a news conference Sunday.

The announcement came a day after Indonesia’s navy said the vessel had almost certainly sunk, citing floating debris.

Adm. Yudo Margono, the navy chief of staff, said the underwater images showed the submarine had split into three parts: the hull, the stern and the “main parts.” He ruled out an explosion, which he said would have been detected by sonar.

The submarine was conducting a training exercise Wednesday when it disappeared in the waters north of the Indonesian island of Bali. It fired two torpedoes in the Bali Strait as part of a war simulation, lost contact and never resurfaced, authorities said.

The submarine was one of five operated by Indonesia’s military. It was built in the 1970s and refitted in 2012, according to media reports.

— Adi Renaldi and Claire Parker

SOMALIA

Presidential loyalists clash with opponents

Gunfire erupted in Somalia’s capital Sunday between troops loyal to the government and others angry at the country’s leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s extended stay in power.

The gunfire underscored warnings that the election standoff could increase instability in the Horn of Africa nation. The estimated hundreds of mutinous soldiers, still in uniform, took up key positions in northern Mogadishu as some residents hid.

Somalia’s homeland security minister, Hassan Hundubey Jimale, expressed condolences to all victims but did not say how many people had been killed or wounded. He accused “some people who are not interested in the security of their people” of launching an attack in Mogadishu and said security forces had repulsed them.

Mohamed faces growing opposition in Somalia and abroad after the lower house of parliament approved a two-year extension of his mandate and that of the federal government and he endorsed it, to the fury of Senate leaders and vocal criticism from the international community.

Somalia’s election, meant for early February, has been delayed amid disputes between the federal government and the states of Puntland and Jubbaland, along with the opposition.

The soldiers were believed to have entered the capital from military bases outside Mogadishu. Most belong to the clan of former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sharif Ahmed. Both have promised to forcefully dislodge the president if he does not return to negotiations over the election delay or resign.

— Associated Press

Exit poll suggests tight election in Albania: An exit poll for Albania's parliamentary election suggested that the ruling Socialist Party is in a tight race with the opposition Democratic Party. The poll, run for Euronews Albania by the MRB, projects that the Socialists will win about 46 percent of the vote, while the Democrats will win about 42 percent. It is unclear whether the Socialists will get the 71 seats in the 140-seat parliament to govern alone. Albania, a NATO member, is looking forward to launching full membership talks with the 27-nation European Union this year, and the parliamentary election is considered a milestone on that path.